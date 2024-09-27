Tottenham flop now a ‘better centre-back than Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Former Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez is now better than Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, according to a Turkish coach.

Galatasaray completed a double deal for unwanted Tottenham duo Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele – who joined on a loan deal – in the summer of 2023.

Sanchez joined the Turkish outfit in a deal worth in the region of 15 million euros (£12.8m), which brought his six-year association with the north London outfit to an end.

Colombia centre-back Sanchez made 207 appearances for Tottenham following his arrival from Ajax but endured a mixed time, with his final outing for the club coming in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Fulham in the Carabao Cup where his spot-kick was saved.

Ultimately, Sanchez could never replicate the form that he showed in the Netherlands which persuaded Tottenham to part with €42m in 2017.

But, at least according to Turkish coach Servet Cetin, Sanchez is now a “better centre-back” than Liverpool and Netherlands captain Van Dijk.

Cetin told Ajansspor: “Sanchez is a better centre-back than Van Dijk.

“In England, centre-backs play locally, they do not disturb their positions. They don’t get into the ranks of the right-back or left-back. They always take a position in the centre. They usually play heavy. Because they are physically good, they intercept the ball in the centre.

“But they falter when they have to open up. Van Dijk had a very difficult time against Barış Alper Yılmaz in the Turkey – Netherlands national match.

“Sanchez, on the other hand, has a one-on-one game. He has pace, plays in a wider area and doesn’t miss men. He does a much more difficult job. He gets off the ball very well. Sanchez is a much better stopper than van Dijk.

“Maybe people will say come off it, but it doesn’t matter if it’s Liverpool. For example, Sami Hyypia came to Turkey and was not liked. So, Sanchez is better than van Dijk and many other centre-backs in the Premier League.”

Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool wouldn’t have won the Premier League title in 2019/20 if Van Dijk hadn’t been in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

When asked which player Liverpool couldn’t have survived without, Carragher replied: “I would say Van Dijk. I just think he was so far ahead of everyone else.”

Man Utd legend Neville agreed and added: “I think I would go with the goalkeeper or Van Dijk. The goalkeeper is massive, he’s huge, he makes so many big saves for you.”