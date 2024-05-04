Tottenham sanction treble summer exit with £60m star among victims of brutal Postecoglou rebuild

Tottenham are reportedly ready to cash in on three of their big-name players as Ange Postecoglou eyes an ambitious rebuild in the summer.

While Spurs got off to a fast start under Postecoglou, the club have hit a brick wall in recent weeks, having lost their last three consecutive league matches.

In the build-up to Tottenham’s upcoming clash with Liverpool, Postecoglou warned that change is coming and it seems like a number of players could be sold in the summer.

“I’ve got to change this squad,” the Tottenham boss told reporters.

“I have to because I’ve got to build a squad I think can play our football. For that to happen, there has to be exits.

“We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.”

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

The rebuilding process already seems to be in motion as three first team players are deemed to be up for sale, as per recent reports.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham will ‘listen to offers’ for a host of players this summer, including Richarlison.

The Brazilian joined Spurs in 2022 in a deal worth up to £60m. While the forward has shown glimpses of quality, during this season in particular, he’s not quite established himself as a regular starter.

During his two years at the club so far, he’s only started in 30 Premier League matches. In that time, he’s scored 11 goals and has provided six assists.

However, the former Everton star isn’t the only Tottenham player that’s in the firing line this summer as the club is also ready to sell the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Harrowingly bad from Spurs, good enough from Chelsea

👉 ‘He won’t stay’ – Agent of Tottenham’s Dragusin claims move to another club ‘would’ve been better’

Hojbjerg was heavily linked with an exit in the summer, but after months of speculation, a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Given the 28-year-old only has one more year to run on his existing deal, it makes sense that the club is ready to sell him this summer.

An exit for Emerson also makes sense, given the Brazilian full-back has struggled to make much of an impact under Postecoglou so far.

He’s only started in 10 league matches and the club seem happy to offload him at the next given opportunity.

Interestingly, the report does state that under-fire midfielder Yves Bissouma will be spared from the rebuild in the summer.

However, an ‘attractive bid’ for the former Brighton midfielder could tempt Tottenham to cash in on the 27-year-old star.

More: Tottenham Hotspurr | Richarlison | Ange Postecoglou