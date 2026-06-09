Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Tottenham are closing in on their third signing of the summer as they advance towards a deal for Manchester City star Savinho, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season as a 1-0 win over Everton was enough to avoid the drop.

Tottenham finished two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who left the Premier League via the trap door, and now the Spurs hierarchy are keen to avoid being in another relegation struggle next term.

The North Londoners have already confirmed Andy Robertson is joining from Liverpool on a free transfer, while Marco Senesi is also inbound from Bournemouth.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on X last week: ‘Tottenham have completed their double free agent signings as planned since April. After Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi joins on a four year deal until June 2030 — never in doubt, no chance for hijacks as Marcos said yes to Spurs weeks ago. Medical done today. #THFC.’

Speaking recently about a potential move for Man City winger Savinho, Romano added on his YouTube channel: “Savinho was ready to go to Tottenham one year ago. Then if Man City tell you you have to stay, Pep Guardiola is trusting you, obviously Savinho was more than happy to stay and to continue and to sign a new contract as he did in September.

READ: Man Utd ‘prepare offer’ for Tottenham star as they line up next transfer after Ederson

“But Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today. So on player side, I don’t see big issues. I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

“Now it’s so Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee. So let’s be patient. Let’s see what happens there. But Tottenham are on it. Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.”

And now the Daily Mail have claimed that Tottenham are ‘advancing’ in their attempts to sign Savinho with Spurs ‘in talks over a deal worth around £60m’ for the Man City winger.

READ: Tottenham push for Frenchman after Arsenal ‘walk away’ as £70m star ‘only wants’ Spurs

Man City ‘blocked’ the transfer last summer when the Citizens were looking for as much as £70m with speculation all summer and January about a potential move.

The Daily Mail adds: ‘Talks are ongoing over the structure of the offer which will include add-ons and bonuses..

It is understood that Tottenham are also ‘hopeful’ that a third bid can be successful for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul Hecke after their first two bids were rejected by the Seagulls.

The Daily Mail continues: ‘Further signings are planned as discussions continue with other targets.’

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