Tottenham: Serie A defender ‘says yes’ to Spurs as £35m deal for Man Utd target is tipped to ‘collapse’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are turning their attention to Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, who is keen to join the Premier League club.

It is common knowledge that Tottenham‘s transfer priority is to sign a new centre-back.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero struck up a brilliant partnership at the start of this season but they have been impacted by injuries of late.

Van de Ven has not played for Spurs since November as a result of a hamstring injury. He is due to return soon but Romero has now been ruled out for around a month with a hamstring injury of his own.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to sign a defender at the start of January to ease his issues at centre-back and they have been heavily linked with £35m Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo, who plays for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s OGC Nice.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham’s move for Todibo ‘could collapse soon’ as Nice ‘will be slow’, while the Premier League outfit ‘want a new centre-back to join next week’.

Regarding Tottenham’s interest in Dragusin, Romano added: “Tottenham are prepared to send the first verbal bid for Radu Dragusin after talks opened with Genoa, as revealed last night. Dragusin already said yes.”

After an initial loan spell, Dragusin joined Genoa from Juventus on a permanent basis at the start of this year for around €7.5m.

The 21-year-old – who is a senior international for Romania – has emerged as one of the best young centre-backs in Serie A and his agent – Florin Manea – has admitted that he could leave for a “very important team”.

“In my opinion, if he leaves Genoa, he must do so for a very important team. I’m talking about one of the top five or six in the Premier League, the top in Italy like Inter or Milan,” Manea said.

“I mention these names as examples, not to say that they have interest. They are very strong teams, and we would be happy if they were interested in him. Let’s see, now we’re thinking about working.”

When asked whether Dragusin could sign a new contract, Manea added: “We said to ourselves that we will talk after the transfer market. We don’t want to leave either, we start from this assumption. Then if an important club comes that can make him make a leap in his career it’s normal that they can evaluate him.

“Just like Genoa, if an important figure arrives, according to what we’ve read there is talk of possible offers of €30m. In life certain trains arrive once or twice, but we are in no hurry to leave, many teams have called and are interested.

“If something will come out of these fine, otherwise we’re happy here and after the transfer window we’ll certainly find an agreement to renew.”