Tottenham have ‘serious chance’ of signing £52m star who ‘wants to join’ with Kolo Muani

Tottenham have a ‘serious chance’ of beating Bayern Munich to a second forward after sealing the loan of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

Kolo Muani will battle strikers Richarlison and Dominic Solanke for a starting spot in Thomas Frank’s starting XI after Fabrizio Romano dropped the surprise ‘here we go’ on deadline day.

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham, here we go! Deal done for loan move until June 2026. Paris Saint-Germain accept Spurs proposal as Kolo Muani wanted the move + out of the project. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

The transfer expert continued: ‘More on Randal Kolo Muani and Tottenham exclusive story from last night. The deal does NOT include any buy option clause after final email exchange between Spurs and PSG. Understand #THFC pay €5m loan fee.’

Spurs were also linked with a late move for Manchester City star Manuel Akanji, but Inter Milan have instead swooped to secure the centre-back’s signing, with Romano revealing that the Serie A giants have agreed to pay a €2m loan fee, with a €15m buy option clause to become mandatory under ‘difficult conditions’.

It’s not clear whether Spurs will move onto alternative defensive options in what remains of the window but they are looking to sign another forward having pushed to sign Savinho for much of the window.

City insist he’s not for sale, much to the Brazilian’s frustration, which has led Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to consider an approach for Ademola Lookman.

Lookman has plenty of Premier League experience after spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, before he took his career to another level at Atalanta.

Inter pushed hard to sign the 27-year-old earlier in the summer, with Lookman keen on the move, but saw a bid reported to be around €40m fall short of Atalanta’s asking price, which is thought to be around £52m.

Bayern also recently had a loan bid rejected by Atalanta, keeping the door open for Spurs.

TBR Football claimed on Monday that the Nigeria international is ‘ready to fly to London to sign’ for Tottenham.

TBR Football‘s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed that a deal for Lookman “has a chance” before the deadline with Tottenham “in the right place at the right time”.

Bailey said: “Lookman has emerged as an option for Tottenham, not dissimilar to their Xavi Simons deal. They were in the right place at the right time.

“I am told Lookman is keen, Tottenham are keen, and this has a chance ahead of Monday’s 7 pm deadline.”

And now GIVEMESPORT have added that Lookman ‘wants to join Tottenham alongside Kolo Muani’ after Spurs ‘identified him as the leading alternative to Savinho’.

