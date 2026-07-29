Tottenham insider John Wenham has revealed “serious concern” over James Maddison, while a fellow insider has given an injury update on new midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Spurs’ pre-season tour is taking place in New Zealand and Australia. They have so far won 1-0 and 2-0 against MK Dons and Auckland FC respectively, and will head to Australia to take on Sydney FC and then Chelsea.

In the first two games, there’s been no sign of Maddison, who returned from an ACL injury for the last three games of last season.

Tottenham Insider Wenham is concerned that he might not be fully right yet.

He told Tottenham News: “It is frustrating that James Maddison has gone on the tour, and not only in the first tour game against Auckland, but also the friendly against MK Dons, that he didn’t feature at all.

“Towards the back end of last season he was making a few appearances, I was hoping that this pre-season he’d be ready from the first game to be able to contribute, having had the whole summer off as well, building on his fitness, so I’m hopeful he will feature in these next few friendlies we’ve got out in Australia.

“If he doesn’t, then that is a serious concern.”

Fernandes injury update issued

Perhaps more concerning for Tottenham would be if £85million signing Fernandes was injured. Fans spotted him sitting out of a training session on tour and have made baseless claims that he’s done his own ACL.

However, football.london journalist Alasdair Gold has set the record straight on that.

He wrote: ‘The midfielder is not injured.

‘Instead, it is because head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been pushing the players hard in training, especially those who returned earlier to pre-season, and various players’ time in sessions and matches is being monitored and managed based on a variety of factors such as fatigue, little niggles, illness or even jet lag.

‘Various players have so far been rested from matches and training sessions with that in mind over the opening weeks of pre-season.

‘De Zerbi’s style of football is an all-action, draining one, and the players’ fitness is being pushed this summer to deal with that ahead of the season, with the arrival of the Italian’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Agostino Tibaudi to join another former colleague, first-team fitness coach Marcattilio Marcattilii, to ensure the team is ready for what is to come.’

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