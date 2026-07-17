According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur pair Cristian Romero and Djed Spence could both join Inter Milan for around £70m this summer.

Since narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League, Tottenham have made an almighty statement in this summer’s transfer window.

They are currently the biggest spenders in Europe, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. They have also brought in Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

The north London side are still to make more signings this summer, but they are also looking to offload several talents to raise funds.

READ: Spurs have spent £229.5m but still need to upgrade on Richarlison, surely?

And for a while, Romero has looked certain to leave the Premier League outfit this summer as he prepares for a new challenge after the World Cup.

A new report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Inter Milan are the ‘latest to enquire’ about signing Romero, who has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

And the same report claims Tottenham have set a ‘realistic’ valuation for Romero because they are already ‘preparing for life without him’ this summer.

The report claims:

‘Spurs are open to his departure and are targeting a fee close to £50million (€59m / $67m). ‘However, sources believe there is growing acceptance internally that Romero’s injury record could ultimately see the club settle for a package closer to £40m (€47m / $54m) if the right opportunity arises.’

READ MORE: Tottenham reveal Lucas Bergvall price tag as Nottingham Forest bid rejected



Cristian Romero and Djed Spence could join Inter Milan in a double deal

And England international Spence could also join Inter Milan this summer, with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claiming he is ‘fully open’ to joining the Serie A giants.

Spence is said to be keen on the move because he wants Champions League football, while Spurs have reportedly set their asking price for the defender at 35 million euros (£30m).

However, former Tottenham scout Bryan King has argued that the north London club would be “stupid” to sell Spence for anything less than £50m this summer.

King said: “I think he’s done well every time he’s played for England. They’d be foolish to let him go for £25m, that is for sure.

“You wouldn’t let him go for £25m. You wouldn’t even start thinking about letting him go for under £50m. We’re talking about a young, current England international. It’s a situation where Tottenham would be stupid to let him go.”

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