Tottenham windfall revealed as West Ham, Palace swoop for ‘concerned’ £20m Championship star

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur would benefit financially if Sunderland star Jack Clarke returns to the Premier League amid interest from West Ham.

Spurs paid around £11m to sign the 23-year-old from Leeds United in 2019 but he was offloaded to Sunderland on a permanent deal in 2022 after failing to make a single Premier League appearance.

Clarke has managed to rebuild his reputation at Sunderland as he has been one of the best players in the Championship over the past couple of seasons. He has 24 goals and 20 assists in his 94 appearances for the Black Cats.

After being heavily linked with Burnley in the summer, Clarke ended up staying with Sunderland but he is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs this month after scoring 12 goals in his 26 Championship appearances this season.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie revealed “it would take an offer Sunderland can’t refuse in January” to land him and West Ham are “interested”.

Downie added: “There are a couple of other clubs who are sniffing around. A couple of Premier League clubs and I think there is interest from both Germany and France.

“Sunderland would be looking to cash in. I can’t see him leaving for anything less than £15million.

“Given Sunderland’s position in the Championship, they’ve got a chance of nicking a play-off place and getting themselves back up to the Premier League, I think they can only do that with Jack Clarke, he’s their best player, they will want to get a full season out of him.”

A report from Football London reveals ‘Tottenham will benefit from any sale’ as while the north London club only sold him for around £750,000 not including add-ons back in 2021, they did insert a sell-on clause of 25% in the deal’. The report adds.

‘His displays as Sunderland’s top scorer this season have continued to catch the eye of plenty of Premier League clubs. Burnley wanted to sign him last season and reportedly had a £15million bid rejected for him and now West Ham and Crystal Palace, among other clubs from the top flight, are all said to be interested in the young attacker.’

‘Reports have suggested that Sunderland might be tempted by a bid north of £20million for Clarke, although the feeling around the club is that a mid-season move is less likely than one next summer.’

A report from Football Insider meanwhile reveals why Clarke may be reluctant to secure a move back to London after his horror spell with Tottenham. They explain.