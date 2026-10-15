Tottenham: Barcelona, Real Madrid rocked as world-record Pedro Porro asking price set

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly demand a world-record fee for Pedro Porro, amid growing Barcelona and Real Madrid interest, after it emerged that intermediaries believe there is a genuine chance of a 2027 exit.

Porro committed his future to Spurs by signing a new five-year contract over the summer, but that agreement does not mean that a potential departure next year is off the cards.

However, it does strengthen Tottenham’s negotiating position and also ensures the club are protected financially if interest from Spain turns into a concrete offer.

At this stage, the north London club are insistent that they want to keep Porro, who, after a rocky start at Spurs, has since established himself as one of Europe’s leading attacking full-backs and was outstanding during Spain’s World Cup triumph over the summer.

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And, according to our friends over at TEAMtalk, sources have told them that it would take a ‘fee of around £75million (€88.6m / $99m) to convince Spurs to even consider his departure’.

That valuation would smash the current world-record transfer fee for a right-back, which stands at the £57m (€67 / $75m) PSG paid Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi in 2021.

The report adds that ‘intermediaries have spoken with both Barcelona and Real Madrid about Porro’, with the Spanish giants ‘showing an interest in bringing the 27-year-old back to his homeland’.

Barcelona, Real not convinced by right-back options

Barcelona are currently assessing their options at full-back, with it being reported that the Cataln outfit are looking at moving on both Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde.

Porro’s attacking qualities and experience in the Premier League make him an appealing option as they consider changes to their defensive options.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move despite bringing in Denzel Dumfries during the summer and having Trent Alexander-Arnold in their squad. However, it;s reported that Madrid’s hierarchy are ‘far from convinced they have found the definitive answer at right-back’ and ‘remain huge admirers of Porro’.

The defender is understood to be ‘keen on the prospect of playing for either Barcelona or Real Madrid’, giving the interest a ‘potentially significant personal dimension’.

Porro has yet to represent one of Spain’s elite clubs, having come through Rayo Vallecano’s youth system before joining the City Football Group and developing his career with Girona.

Although he formally joined Manchester City, Porro never made a senior appearance for the club. Instead, loan spells with Real Valladolid and Sporting Lisbon helped him establish himself before he made his move to Tottenham in 2023.

His performances at Spurs have since elevated his reputation, with his attacking output, quality of crossing and ability to influence games from the right flank making him one of the Premier League’s most prominent full-backs.

Intermediaries working on Porro 2027 exit

When Porro signed his new deal, he did so believing Tottenham would mount a serious challenge for Champions League qualification under Roberto De Zerbi.

However, Spurs have endured a nightmare start to the season and remain without a league win after six games, leaving them some way short of the ambitions that helped convince the 27-year-old defender to commit his future.

The TT report does add, however, that the situation ‘does not mean a departure is imminent’, and Tottenham remain ‘determined to keep one of their most important players’.

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But the new contract ‘has not ended the speculation over his longer-term future’, particularly with ‘two of Spain’s biggest clubs showing interest’.

Indeed, it’s understood that ‘intermediaries are now working on Porro’s situation’ and believe there is a ‘genuine chance he could leave Tottenham in 2027’.

However, any deal would require a substantial financial commitment, with Spurs’ £75m valuation setting a formidable valuation for either Spanish club to meet.