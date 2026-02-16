Sherwood reveals two things Tudor must do to get permanent Tottenham gig as he confirms next boss

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has revealed that two targets Igor Tudor must achieve to have “any chance” of the permanent Spurs job.

Tottenham revealed earlier this week that former Juventus head coach Tudor will take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season after they sacked Thomas Frank.

Tudor has never spent two years or more at one club with his longest spell coming at Hajduk Split in Croatia, where he lasted from April 2013 to February 2015, winning the Croatian Cup, his only major trophy during his managerial career.

And there is understood to be little chance of Tudor making it past the six-month mark at Tottenham with Spurs looking to appoint his successor in the summer.

Former Spurs head coach Sherwood has outlined what Tudor will have to do if he wants to have an outside chance of being appointed permanently with Mauricio Pochettino set to take over.

Sherwood told Sky Sports News: “I said for him [Tudor] there is very little upside. The upside is managing a wonderful football club in Tottenham Hotspur and I think he’s come out and said he’s proud to get the opportunity as I think every other manager would say.

“But he needs to win the Champions League and win every game in the Premier League or 90 per cent of the games in the Premier League to have any chance of taking that job on the long term.

“That job is going to Mauricio Pochettino if he wants it and if they’re in the Premier League, which I believe they will be in.

“The downside is so catastrophic it’s not even worth thinking about. For Tottenham Hotspur to be in the Championship next season, we need to move on. I get shivers thinking about it.”

Sherwood doubts new Tottenham interim boss Tudor will even receive any credit for a good end to the season that sees them move comfortably away from the relegation zone.

The former Tottenham boss added: “There’s not enough time to do a job, there’s injuries to the squad. What success looks like? That’s the point I was making about him.

“If he finishes well and has a good run and finishes 12th in the Premier League, he’s not going to get any credit for that.

“I believe he should but from the outside and the wider footballing public, nobody is giving him any credit for Tottenham Hotspur finishing 12th. If he was to get them relegated, then they would all know his name.”