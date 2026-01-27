Tottenham make shock approach to sign Man Utd man with Spurs ‘first’ to move for Bayern star

Tottenham have made approaches for Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to reports.

The north London club are having a difficult time in the Premier League this season with Thomas Frank’s side currently 14th in the table.

Tottenham have only won seven of their 23 Premier League matches this season with just two wins in their last ten matches in all competitions under Frank.

The Spurs boss is coming under increasing pressure to get it right on the pitch and he will be hoping Tottenham can do some January business to help him out.

There have been rumours that Spurs are ready to add another midfielder to their squad after they already moved to bring in Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

And now Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo has revealed that Tottenham have been the ‘first’ side to move for Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka.

READ: Big Midweek: PSG v Newcastle, Man City, Liam Rosenior, Cristian Romero

A move seems more likely at the end of the season, when the Germany international is out of contract, and ‘the real threat lies with Spanish clubs: Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have inquired with the agents of the midfielder’.

Tottenham are also looking to further improve their attack if they can in January and our friends at TEAMtalk are reporting that Spurs have made an enquiry for Man Utd forward Zirkzee, who is looking for more game time ahead of the World Cup in the summer.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace have ‘asked about Zirkzee’s availability should United decide to open the door to a late move’ with the Red Devils currently not allowing him out.

Omar Marmoush also looks set to stay at Man City in January despite rumours of interest from Tottenham with Football Insider claiming the Citizens have ‘made a final decision that they will not sanction an exit’.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

* Romano, Ornstein confirm Spurs, Liverpool transfer is ‘not off’ as £10m deal to ‘trigger domino effect’

* Frank sack? Tottenham ‘clear boundary’ to ‘force’ axe decision as club legend ‘unlikely’ to return

* It’s time for Slot and Frank to go, Liverpool ‘have no identity’ and Spurs are meant to be ‘happy with 15th’

Former Tottenham striker Mido has claimed that he told Daniel Levy that he should sign Egypt international Marmoush before he moved to Manchester.

Mido told OnTime Sports: “I sent a text message via phone to Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, with whom I have a good relationship, to sign Mohamed Salah while he was playing in Basel.

“And I told him that it was necessary to sign Salah because he will be one of the best players in the world. The Tottenham chairman replied that he would follow up on the player, and I think he now regrets not signing him.

“A year and a half ago, I sent the same message to Daniel Levy, and told him to follow Omar Marmoush, and that he will be one of the best players in the world, but I do not think the club moved to include him.”