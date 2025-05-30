Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘launched’ a move to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is ‘guaranteed’ to leave this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will stick with head coach Ange Postecoglou after their Europa League final win salvaged a disastrous season as they prepare for their Champions League return.

Still, Tottenham are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they need a strong squad to cope with competing in four competitions after a severe injury crisis impacted them this season.

Spurs are expected to target upgrades in various positions and will strengthen in attacking positions with Nkunku mooted as a potential target.

Nkunku needs a fresh start away from Chelsea as his spell at Stamford Bridge has been disastrous.

READ: Florian Wirtz next? The last five times every Premier League club broke transfer record



The Blues invested around £52m to sign the versatile forward during the 2023 summer window, but he missed most of his debut with a serious knee injury.

Nkunu returned to full fitness at the end of last season and was expected to be a key player this term, but head coach Enzo Maresca has preferred other forwards as his opportunities have been limited.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Nkunku is “guaranteed” to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

He tweeted: “Christopher Nkunku’s exit from Chelsea remains guaranteed ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Contacts are due to start soon with Nkunku attracting interest already since January.”

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Postecoglou set for £7m Spurs payout as ‘inflexible’ tactics pushes Daniel Levy towards sack

👉 Tottenham in ‘talks’ to land £50m-rated striker ‘too good’ to miss but refuse to pay full fee

👉 Former Man City star ‘offers himself’ to Tottenham after claims Arsenal are ‘back in the race’

Now, a report from talkSPORT claims Spurs have ‘launched a shock enquiry’ to Chelsea as they plot a move for Nkunku.

The door seems to be open for Spurs to sign Nkunku as he is ‘receptive’ to a mvoe to another Premier League club, but he is also ‘open’ to a return to the Bundesliga amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Romano has also provided a breakdown of what’s to come from Chelsea regarding incomings after they sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

“The market for Chelsea is not over yet,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“They’ve already made a big investment in Giovany Quenda for 2026, my expectation is for Chelsea to pre-sign Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg this summer for next year. They’re already planning for 2026.

“Willian Estevao is joining this summer from Palmeiras but Chelsea also want to add one more winger.

“Remember, they love Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund but he’s not the only one. In general, a winger is something that Chelsea want to do.

“For the strikers, it depends on the opportunities. Chelsea remain interested in the situation of Hugo Ekitike at Eintracht. It’s not advanced. There will be no big changes this week.

“Chelsea are following that situation and Liverpool are also attentive. These two clubs have already made some contact.”