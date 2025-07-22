Tottenham could be shocked by rival interest in their transfer target

Tottenham will be given a challenge in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich star as his former side are reportedly ‘determined’ to bring him back on board.

Spurs are doing a good job at recruiting so far this summer. They have confirmed the permanent signings of a pair of loanees from last season: Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.

They’ve also signed young players Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai, as well as the big snare of West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus.

But more signings are wanted so Tottenham can ensure they do not have as bad a finish as 17th in last season’s Premier League.

Joao Palhinha, formerly of Fulham, is one of the big names currently on the radar. It’s suggested Tottenham will have to sell a midfielder if they are to land him permanently, while it’s also been mentioned that a loan might be the best course of action for them.

But Spurs could have a battle on their hands in the pursuit of Palhinha, with another club looking to go down that route.

Indeed, GIVEMESPORT reports Fulham – Palhinha’s former side – have ‘set their sights’ on offering the midfielder a route back to the club he left for Bayern Munich in 2024.

Marco Silva is said to want to make adjustments to his squad, and is ‘determined’ to take it to the next level.

The ambitious proposal could be shut down, though, as it’s reported Bayern have made it clear they will only accept permanent proposals.

Recent reports have suggested that Palhinha is likely to command a fee in the region of £22-26million. As such, it’s believed there’ll be an ‘uphill battle’ in getting Bayern to agree to a flat loan.

Palhinha played 79 games for Fulham in 2022/23 and 2023/24, and he completed the most tackles of any player in the Premier League over the course of those two seasons.

As such, while the Portuguese only played 17 Bundesliga games for Bayern last season, largely owing to injuries, the Cottagers know if they did get him, they’d be getting a good player.

If Tottenham are to lose out, it’s believed they have a number of candidates in their sights to improve their holding-midfield position.

They already have a few players who can occupy that spot, so it won’t be the end of the world if they can’t get Palhinha.

