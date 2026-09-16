Ex-Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara laid into his former club after the 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round.

After failing to win any of their opening four Premier League games without scoring a goal, Tottenham exited the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Spurs got on the scoresheet with a late header by Conor Gallagher, but they were deservedly beaten 3-1 after stunning goals by Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side now really need to get a positive result when they host Aston Villa in their final game before the international break at the weekend, and O’Hara was fuming with his former side after the loss to Liverpool.

“Seriously, what is going on?,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

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“I feel like everyday I wake up and it’s the same thing.

“Every single time Spurs play, I look at the fixtures and I’m like, ‘Spurs are playing tonight, alright, here we go, get beat.’

“I don’t know what to say. It’s groundhog day.”

O’Hara continued: “This is the perfect night again for [fellow pundit Jason] Cundy. When is my night?

“I’ve been here for five years and I’ve had one good night. One. The Europa League final, that was it.

“It’s absolute guff, it really is and I’m sick and tired of it. I know it’s all great and everyone enjoys it but this is actually getting ridiculous.

“Where do Spurs go from here? We have got a disease. We don’t know how to win. Even when we score we get beat,

“Every single game no matter what, Spurs get beat. Spend £400million – get beat.

“Score – get beat. New manager – get beat.

“We’ve got a disease.”

READ MORE: De Zerbi exit clause mooted with Tottenham tipped to pay settlement on one condition

“We should have gone down…”

O’Hara also argued that Spurs “should have” got relegated last season, while he has hit out at forward Mathys Tel.

“You know what should have happened, we should have gone down. We are so bad,” he added.

“We’re shocking. The only reason we stayed up is because Aston Villa guffed it and Everton jacked it in at the end of the season.

“I thought, we might start the new season and see something different, something positive.

“No, absolute guff again. We don’t deserve to be playing Premier League teams. We are absolutely useless.”

On winger Mathys Tel, O’Hara said: “The problem is we don’t take our chances and are soft. Ice creams. We’re like a flake in 30 degree heat.

“And why is [Mathys] Tel still playing? I’d rather Richarlison played.

“He’s guff, he’s terrible, he’s got trampoline feet. He’s everything that’s bad about Tottenham. We signed him for £50m.”

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