Tottenham ‘signed an Antony’ as ex-Spurs star already ‘sick to death’ of ‘bang average’ player

One Tottenham Hotspur summer signing has been likened to Manchester United flop Antony as a former player is already “sick to death” of him.

Spurs were active in this summer’s transfer window as they prepared for a season in the Champions League after last season’s Europa League triumph.

Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha and Randal Kolo Muani were among their notable additions and there has been a mixed hit rate.

Kudus and Palhinha have made a positive impact in the opening few months of this campaign, though Simons and Kolo Muani have flattered to deceive.

On Saturday, Simons dropped to the bench only to be subbed on for Lucas Bergvall in the opening ten minutes against Chelsea as Spurs deservedly lost 1-0.

Speaking post-match, Frank explained why he did not start Simons against Chelsea.

“There’s a reason why we didn’t start him, of course,” Frank said.

“I think he’s played two starts, short turnaround. Also, that energy and freshness I talked about, played 90 minutes Wednesday night. So that’s why we decided that, and then he played 70 minutes here.

“So I think that was nothing. It’s just because it looks different when you come on after three minutes and get subbed off.”

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has since hit out at Simons, with it claimed that Tottenham have “signed an Antony”>

“It feels like we signed an Antony,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“Xavi Simons, I’m sick to death of him. He gives the ball away, soft, short, and Caicedo nicks it off him.

“Honestly, he’s come on for Bergvall after five minutes, and it’s like we’re playing with ten men. I’m sick of it, £52million we spent and he’s bang average, he gives the ball away for fun.”

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf, meanwhile, intimated that his former club dodged a bullet by not signing Simons, who has only had “one good year of football”.

“Xavi Simons played one good year for Leipzig – that wasn’t the case for Paris Saint-Germain before – and an average season last season and was sold for £52million to Tottenham Hotspur,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“And you expect what? What do you expect from those players who have one good year of football? To be to be a game changer?

“People are dreaming, dreamers. I don’t get that.”