Tottenham make ‘significant call’ to sanction £60m key star’s exit on one condition amid ‘ultimatum’
According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have made a ‘significant call’ to sell Cristian Romero during this summer’s transfer window on one condition.
When fit and firing, Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and Spurs got themselves a good deal during the 2022 summer window, paying around £42m to make his initial loan move from Atalanta permanent.
The 26-year-old shone for Argentina as they won the 2022 World Cup and he’s made 115 appearances for the Premier League outfit.
Last season, Romero formed a great partnership with Micky van de Ven, but Tottenham have been without each player for most of this campaign.
Romero has been restricted to 14 Premier League starts as he’s missed over two months of action with a hamstring injury, while Van de Ven has only made nine starts in the league amid his hamstring and thigh issues.
Despite this, Spurs are keen to tie Romero to a new contract in the coming months as his current deal is due to expire in 2027.
A report from GiveMeSport claims Spurs are preparing to make a ‘giant contract offer’ to retain Romero, but they have made a ‘significant call’.
It is boldly claimed that they have ‘decided to cash in if he has not been convinced to sign a new deal by the time the transfer window reopens for business in the summer’.
Club chiefs are reportedly ‘poised to give Romero an ultimatum’ with his valuation set at around ‘£60m’.
Regarding this ‘ultimatum’, the report explains:
‘Influential figures behind the scenes are poised to give Romero an ultimatum as he will be pushed to sign a new Tottenham contract or leave during the summer, according to GMS sources.
‘The north Londoners are aware that La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid could be prepared to make a substantial offer if he is put on the market.
‘Although GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning Romero’s departure ahead of next term, their preference is to keep him and offer a giant contract which would see him leap to the top of the wage bill.
‘There is a growing expectation that Real Madrid will test Tottenham’s resolve with a bid for Romero in the summer.
‘Recruitment chiefs at the Bernabeu have been given fresh hope that he can be prised away after Postecoglou’s charges have found themselves adrift of the European qualification spots.’