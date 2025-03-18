According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have made a ‘significant call’ to sell Cristian Romero during this summer’s transfer window on one condition.

When fit and firing, Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and Spurs got themselves a good deal during the 2022 summer window, paying around £42m to make his initial loan move from Atalanta permanent.

The 26-year-old shone for Argentina as they won the 2022 World Cup and he’s made 115 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

Last season, Romero formed a great partnership with Micky van de Ven, but Tottenham have been without each player for most of this campaign.

Romero has been restricted to 14 Premier League starts as he’s missed over two months of action with a hamstring injury, while Van de Ven has only made nine starts in the league amid his hamstring and thigh issues.

Despite this, Spurs are keen to tie Romero to a new contract in the coming months as his current deal is due to expire in 2027.

A report from GiveMeSport claims Spurs are preparing to make a ‘giant contract offer’ to retain Romero, but they have made a ‘significant call’.

It is boldly claimed that they have ‘decided to cash in if he has not been convinced to sign a new deal by the time the transfer window reopens for business in the summer’.

Club chiefs are reportedly ‘poised to give Romero an ultimatum’ with his valuation set at around ‘£60m’.

Regarding this ‘ultimatum’, the report explains: