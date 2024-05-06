Tottenham are in with a ‘realistic’ chance of signing former Leeds United winger Raphinha from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Raphinha rejected Chelsea to join the La Liga giants from Leeds in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Arsenal had also bid for the Brazilian international but did not meet the Whites’ £55million asking price, which the Blues did, but the player only wanted to move to the Nou Camp.

He had a difficult debut season at the Blaugrana and was linked with a move back to the Premier League after a single year.

Raphinha has gradually improved and is becoming an important player under Xavi.

However, rumours of a transfer away from Barcelona are not going away, with the Catalan club open to selling pretty much anyone as they look to raise some much-needed funds.

Raphinha’s name is one that frequently crops up when potential Barca sales are mooted and Chelsea and Arsenal appear to have retained an interest.

Newcastle United and Tottenham have also been strongly linked with the ex-Leeds favourite over the last year or so and the latter appear to be very keen on bringing him in.

Raphinha to Tottenham is ‘realistic’ – reports in Spain

This is according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), where it is actually said that Barca have an interest in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

This is deemed unlikely, though, with Spurs given a ‘more realistic’ chance of bringing Raphinha back to the Premier League, with Barca looking for at least €55million (£47million).

Perhaps if Spurs splash the cash on Raphinha, we could see the Blaugrana make a push for Nunez…

It is noted that Ange Postecoglou’s side have been looking at the 27-year-old for a while and the La Liga side’s desire to sell plays into their hands.

Unfortunately for Big Ange and Spurs, Raphinha is very reluctant to leave Barca, meaning the Premier League outfit will have some convincing to do.

Barcelona: Raphinha’s improving but ‘furious’ Laporta will be happy to sell

After a difficult start to life in Catalonia, Raphinha has gradually improved and was influential in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

He is hardly setting the world alight with his performances but nine goals and 12 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions is a handy return.

His improved form will please Barca president Joan Laporta, who will know Raphinha is far from irreplaceable but will command a big transfer fee.

According to reports, Laporta was left ‘furious’ after his side lost 4-2 at Girona on Saturday and has made Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski available this summer.

If those four are available, then Raphinha surely will be as well for the right price.

Despite so much uncertainty over his future, there is no doubt that the Brazilian would improve Spurs’ attack, with Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson particularly failing to impress this term.

Kulusevski was terrific under Antonio Conte but has been fairly uninspiring since Postecoglou’s arrival last summer.

The 24-year-old has nine goal contributions in 36 appearances this season, while £47m summer signing Johnson has 13 in 35, which is not the worst return, in fairness.

Postecoglou has a decision to make regarding on-loan forward Timo Werner, whose move from RB Leipzig in January includes a buy option worth a fee in the region of £14.5m.

