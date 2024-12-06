Spurs star ‘bossed’ by ‘faultless’ Bournemouth hero as club legend hits out at ‘urgency’
Alan Shearer was impressed by Dean Huijsen’s display for Bournemouth against Tottenham on Thursday, claiming he “bossed” Dominic Solanke.
The Cherries claimed a 1-0 victory with Huijsen scoring the only goal of the game as he headed home at the back post unmarked from a corner on 17 minutes.
Other than a dodgy moment early in the game where his mistake allowed Solanke a chance on goal, the teenager made the most of his first Premier League start since September and “bossed” the £65m Spurs striker.
Shearer said on Amazon Prime commentary: “He [Huijsen] has been absolutely fantastic tonight. I can’t remember him losing the ball, other than that one in the first half. He has been faultless. He has bossed Solanke, controlled him.”
Huijsen – who joined Bournemouth from Juventus in a £13m move in the summer – was named Player of the Match and claimed after the game that scoring his first goal was “a goosebumps moment”.
He said: “We know it is difficult to come here. We know we make it difficult for the big teams, and the others as well really. It is a recall exciting win. I think every little boy dreams of playing in the Premier League and I am so happy to be playing in it and to have scored my first goal.
“It is definitely a special memory. A goosebumps moment. It is a special thing to be Bournemouth’s youngest Premier League scorer and I hope to stay in the team now and carry on playing.
“[The goal] is all down to our trainer. We have scored a few set piece goals this season because of him. It was my job to finish it and I did, so that was great. We will work on that [scoring more goals], but as a team it was great. A good performance and a good win.
“We know Tottenham is also a very physical team so I think it was a great match up and a great match to watch for the fans watching at home and in the stadium.
“First of all we need to avoid relegation but I think we have a bit more in us. Who knows. Maybe we can get a Conference League place or something if we keep working and pushing like this.”
Former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand felt that Spurs lacked a threat as they had 12 shots compared to Bournemouth’s 21. He said: “Every time Bournemouth went forward, they looked like scoring. Tottenham didn’t. There was no urgency, no physicality, didn’t win any 50-50 tackles. We didn’t know what Spurs would turn up and it wasn’t this one the fans wanted.”