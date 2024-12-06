Alan Shearer was impressed by Dean Huijsen’s display for Bournemouth against Tottenham on Thursday, claiming he “bossed” Dominic Solanke.

The Cherries claimed a 1-0 victory with Huijsen scoring the only goal of the game as he headed home at the back post unmarked from a corner on 17 minutes.

Other than a dodgy moment early in the game where his mistake allowed Solanke a chance on goal, the teenager made the most of his first Premier League start since September and “bossed” the £65m Spurs striker.

Shearer said on Amazon Prime commentary: “He [Huijsen] has been absolutely fantastic tonight. I can’t remember him losing the ball, other than that one in the first half. He has been faultless. He has bossed Solanke, controlled him.”

Huijsen – who joined Bournemouth from Juventus in a £13m move in the summer – was named Player of the Match and claimed after the game that scoring his first goal was “a goosebumps moment”.

He said: “We know it is difficult to come here. We know we make it difficult for the big teams, and the others as well really. It is a recall exciting win. I think every little boy dreams of playing in the Premier League and I am so happy to be playing in it and to have scored my first goal.

“It is definitely a special memory. A goosebumps moment. It is a special thing to be Bournemouth’s youngest Premier League scorer and I hope to stay in the team now and carry on playing.

“[The goal] is all down to our trainer. We have scored a few set piece goals this season because of him. It was my job to finish it and I did, so that was great. We will work on that [scoring more goals], but as a team it was great. A good performance and a good win.

“We know Tottenham is also a very physical team so I think it was a great match up and a great match to watch for the fans watching at home and in the stadium.

“First of all we need to avoid relegation but I think we have a bit more in us. Who knows. Maybe we can get a Conference League place or something if we keep working and pushing like this.”

Former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand felt that Spurs lacked a threat as they had 12 shots compared to Bournemouth’s 21. He said: “Every time Bournemouth went forward, they looked like scoring. Tottenham didn’t. There was no urgency, no physicality, didn’t win any 50-50 tackles. We didn’t know what Spurs would turn up and it wasn’t this one the fans wanted.”