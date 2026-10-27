Tottenham have been spot on to stick by Roberto De Zerbi

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has told they club they’ve been “spot on” to back Roberto De Zerbi, with things looking up after some positive results.

Spurs appeared to have made the call at the right time to bring De Zerbi in last season. With predecessor Igor Tudor failing, they had seven games to turn their season around, and their new boss helped them avoid relegation on the final day.

After a spend of over £300million in the summer, the season started terribly.

After six games in the Premier League, Tottenham had not won, and found themselves in the drop zone.

Pressure ramped up on De Zerbi at the time, but the Spurs board decided to stick by him.

In the last two games, the north London club have picked up their first two wins of the league season, 3-1 against Coventry and 2-0 against rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Former Tottenham scout Brown feels the club have been proven right in sticking by De Zerbi.

He told Football Insider: “Tottenham’s board get a lot of criticism, from the fans and from me too, but they were spot on here.

“They always planned to stick by De Zerbi, and since they brought him in last season they have been adamant that he will be the right man to help them make progress.

“They did hold talks about where they wanted to go when the pressure was ramping up, but ultimately came to the right decision.”

Chelsea win can catapult Tottenham

Brown also feels there’s a good foundation to build from following the last two victories.

He added: “After that win against Chelsea, it’s going to calm a lot of nerves and ease a lot of pressure, and the board deserve praise for standing firm when others might not have.

“That’s not to say everything is going to be sunshine and roses from now on, because there is still that nervousness and impatience around Spurs.

“They expect big things, the fans expect big things, so when you’re not putting together consistent runs of wins then those frustrations do start coming out.

“But that mood is lifting, things are improving, and it’s only fair to give the board praise for the decision they made over De Zerbi’s future.”

Spurs face Crystal Palace, Leeds and Ipswich in their next three games, and in most seasons they’d expect positive results in potentially all of those.

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