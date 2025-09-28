Tottenham are among the clubs looking at a Real Madrid star

Tottenham are among the clubs who have reportedly been ‘spotted’ at LaLiga fixtures watching a Real Madrid star in action, as club sources have confirmed their current view.

Spurs have made a very positive start to the season. They have won five games across all competitions – three have come in the Premier League, one in the Champions League and one in the League Cup.

After finishing 17th in the league last term, Tottenham are in the top four currently under Thomas Frank, who seems to have his troops in a better place than previous boss Ange Postecoglou did.

Frank signed eight players in the summer to make the squad his own, and he’s got an eye on a Real Madrid star as a potential next signing.

Indeed, Caught Offside reports that they are among the sides who have been ‘spotted’ at LaLiga games, keeping track on the process of Arda Guler.

Along with Spurs, rivals Arsenal, as well as Newcastle, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, have been watching Guler.

The Real midfielder has three goals and three assists in seven LaLiga games this season, and was a shining light in the club’s last game – though it was a 5-2 loss against rivals Atletico Madrid, he both scored and assisted.

Caught Offside reports that while there’s admiration from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Real remain unwavering in their stance that Guler is not for sale.

Los Blancos sources have reportedly confirmed that both the club and player are satisfied with his progress, and the coaching staff view him as a long-term project who can become a central figure in the coming years.

That will not stop sides from circling, but it would surely take a huge sum to prise him away given Real are adamant they aren’t going to sell.

However, no price tag has been set because of the club’s view.

Previous reports have suggested that Guler will cost €80million (£69.8m), but that seems a far too achievable fee given the stance is now that Real won’t be selling, so it seems very unlikely that were a bid to be lodged of that sum, it would be accepted.

Guler will look to continue starring until January, and by that point he might be even more crucial in Real’s eyes.

