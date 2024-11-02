Tottenham spring ‘surprise’ with Arsenal transfer ‘no one saw coming’ as target is ‘tempted’ to accept

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a ‘surprise transfer’ as they are ‘targeting’ a raid on arch-rivals Arsenal.

Sol Campbell became a Judas at Spurs when he left the North London club for Arsenal, but there wouldn’t be the same level of reaction if Gunners goalkeeper Karl Hein made a similar jump.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal in 2018 and he’s yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

The 34-cap Estonia international had a loan spell at Reading in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign and he’s spending the 2024/25 campaign with La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Hein has made a positive start to the new season as he’s started Real Valladolid’s first eleven La Liga matches and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

A report from Football Insider claims Spurs are ‘considering a surprise transfer no one saw coming’ as they are targeting Hein.

READ: Big Weekend: Manchester United, Martin, Wood and the battle for fourth between Spurs and Villa



The report explains why Hein would be ‘tempted’ to leave Arsenal for arch-rivals Tottenham.

‘The interest has come as a shock that no one saw coming, but they could tempt him to move across North London. ‘The goalkeeper has less than a year left on his contract with the Gunners and will be free to explore options over a move abroad from January. ‘While Spurs won’t be able to take advantage of that situation until 2025, the goalkeeper would be able to run down his deal before moving on a free transfer.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Former Chelsea boss obviously favourite for Spurs manager job as Angeball doubts resurface

👉 Top 10 Premier League signings of the season features Man City duo, £33m Arsenal star

👉 Tottenham desire to land impressive £33m PL striker points to sale of expensive asset

‘This has led to growing interest in his signature as they search for a capable backup for Guglielmo Vicario, who remains the first-choice option under Ange Postecoglou. ‘Hein will have the final say over his future at Arsenal and remains in control of his contract situation, and it is still possible that he could commit his future to the club. However, he remains the third-choice option at the Emirates behind David Raya and on-loan Norberto Neto, which is why he was allowed to go and spend the season in Spain. ‘At Spurs, he is expected to jump ahead of current number two and former England international Fraser Forster as the 36-year-old’s contract is also set to expire next summer.’

Ahead of Tottenham’s home game against Aston Villa on Sunday, head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed one Spurs star will be out until the “after the international break”.

“Micky is the main one (injury worry),” the Tottenham head coach told reporters on Friday.

“He has strained a hamstring but it is not too serious. After the international break for him.

“He is disappointed obviously and was looking forward to the game.

“Certainly not a bad one like the last one.

“He will work hard and the international break is an extra two weeks so hopefully he does not miss much.”