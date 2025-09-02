According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘ready to revisit’ a deal in January, with a £61m ‘offer’ tipped to ‘force’ a club to ‘reconsider’.

Spurs had a mixed summer transfer window following the arrival of Thomas Frank, though the deadline day arrival of Randal Kolo Muani is a huge boost following Dominic Solanke’s injury.

Kolo Muani has joined Mohammed Kudus and Joao Pahlinha in joining Spurs in the summer after the north London club missed out on several targets.

Arsenal scuppered moves for Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie as they decided to favour Mikel Arteta’s side, while Tottenham’s deal with Nottingham Forest over Morgan Gibbs-White fell through amid tapping up allegations.

Tottenham had a deal agreed to sign Gibbs-White after activating the release clause in his contract, though Nottm Forest disputed this deal and claimed there was foul play.

Forest were successful in keeping Gibbs-White, who eventually decided to commit his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

Despite this, a report from Caught Offside claims Spurs are ‘ready to revisit interest in Gibbs-White’ during the upcoming winter transfer window.

It is claimed that Gibbs-White’s stance on his future ‘may not be set in stone’, with it noted that a ‘fresh assessment of his options is expected to be made in January’.

Spurs are not alone in targeting Gibbs-White, with it suggested that Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham are also ‘keeping a close eye on developments’.

The report later indicates that an ‘offer’ of 70 million euros (£61m) could ‘force’ Nottingham Forest to ‘reconsider’ their stance on Gibbs-White’s exit.

The report claims:

‘Financially, Forest would not be under pressure to sell, but insiders believe an offer in the region of €65-70 million could force the club to reconsider.’

Another report from Caught Offside claims Spurs remain interested in signing Brentford star Nathan Collins as Frank is keen on a reunion, though they face a ‘battle’ with Liverpool.

The Reds were also linked with Collins in the summer as they considered alternatives to Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and they could return with a new bid for the England international or the Brentford centre-back in January.

The report claims: