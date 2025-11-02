According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s players are already ‘bored’ with head coach Thomas Frank, while club chiefs have been sent a transfer demand.

Former Brentford boss Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs ahead of this season and he’s had a mixed start at the Premier League club.

Frank has made Spurs far more solid and their results in the Premier League have drastically improved, but they have had a really poor couple of days.

In midweek, Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup by losing 2-0 to Newcastle United, while they suffered a 1-0 loss against London rivals Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Tottenham were fortunate to only lose 1-0 against Chelsea, who were far the better side and could have easily scored a few more goals.

After the match, there was an awkward exchange between Frank and two of his players, with it seeming that the pressure is building on the head coach.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League table, but Frank may be fighting a losing battle at the north London outfit as he reportedly does not have the backing of his players.

A report from a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims the squad is ‘bored’ with Frank, while they are ‘desperate’ for January signings.

They tweeted: Exclusive: According to close source to Spurs players: ‘𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐖𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲’.

Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven were the p;ayers who appeared to snub Frank and Alan Shearer has since commented on this exchange, with Spurs an “embarrassment” against Chelsea.

“They [Tottenham] were an embarrassment. They have been booed off the pitch,” Shearer said on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“I get they want to go out, they want to get off the pitch and they want to get in the dressing room and then say their sorries [apologies] later on.

“I get it and understand it. As much as Thomas Frank likes to go around and thank fans and clap them, I get the players’ point-of-view that they’ve been absolutely awful and they want to get off the pitch as quick as possible.”

Former Premier League centre-back Ashley Williams added: “I don’t think it’s… [a big issue]. Just play better, that’s the main thing.

“You’ve played badly in a derby. You want to get back in the dressing room. They’re frustrated. That’s nothing to do or anything personal against the manager, or the fans. They just want to get inside.”