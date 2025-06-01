The sacking of Ange Postecoglou is reportedly being ‘anticipated’ in some quarters, with the final decision coming on his future ‘next week’.

Postecoglou‘s Spurs side dropped way below their standards in their second season compared to the first. In his debut campaign, the Australian inspired a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

This term, they came 17th, fortunate that the three relegated sides were so poor. But they seemed to save their best football for Europe, as Tottenham did win the Europa League.

In any case, Postecoglou’s job has been under threat both before and since that trophy lift. At times, it was suggested silverware was the only way he’d be keeping his job, but some reports have suggested that’s not even going to be the case.

One of the latest reports suggested the chances of the manager staying at Tottenham were less than ‘five per cent’.

It’s now reported in the Telegraph that the final decision on Postecoglou’s future will come ‘next week’, with Daniel Levy having been out of the country in recent days.

The chairman has been ‘looking at other managers’ with Postecoglou’s position ‘under extreme risk’.

Indeed, his sacking is being ‘anticipated in some quarters’, suggesting some club staff feel Postecoglou is leaving, especially with the report stating ‘major changes in key departments’ will be made.

The report names Premier League managers Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner as potential successors to Postecoglou if he’s to be sacked.

Each had better seasons in the Premier League than the Tottenham boss did, though Iraola is ‘expected to stay’ at Bournemouth, while Palace are ‘adamant’ that Glasner won’t be going anywhere after he engineered FA Cup glory.

Ryan Mason has previously taken charge as caretaker boss at Spurs, but him taking the role will not be an option for long, as he’s finalising a move to West Brom to be head coach there.

Indeed, it seems there will be a good deal of change at Tottenham this summer, but whether Postecoglou stays or goes has been the biggest talking point, and the answer to that question is coming very soon.

