A new report has revealed whether a loss to Aston Villa on Sunday would tempt Tottenham Hotspur chiefs to sack head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs boss is the firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as the North London outfit are enduring a terrible season.

Tottenham are 15th in our Premier League form table and they were dealt a further blow in midweek as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs took a 1-0 aggregate lead into their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield against Liverpool, but they did not put up much of a fight in a 4-0 loss in the return tie to exit the competition with a whimper.

Postecoglou put himself under increased pressure at the start of this season as he insisted he would win a trophy in his second season.

Tottenham’s elimination from the Carabao Cup makes Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Aston Villa even more important.

A new report from GiveMeSport provides a ‘big future update’ regarding Postecoglou, who ‘could find himself on the brink if he is unable to steer his side to an FA Cup victory over Aston Villa’.

‘Postecoglou’s position will come under the microscope if Tottenham are knocked out of two cup competitions in a matter of days, according to GMS sources, while the manner of the defeat to Liverpool has led to there being uncertainty over whether he will be given the opportunity to see out the rest of the season. ‘GMS sources have been informed that influential figures at Tottenham remain fully behind Postecoglou, with Levy’s willingness to dip into the transfer market in the final hours of the winter window highlighting his support, but being beaten by Aston Villa could leave his future at the helm in jeopardy.’

Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has explained why he expects Postecoglou to have an exit “conversation” with club chiefs “on Monday”.

“I think they’ll be having that conversation on Monday,” Robinson said.

“Spurs have a very difficult game against Aston Villa and a week is a long time in football. How they played against Liverpool was extremely disappointing – they were tactically inept again.

“It was one of the poorest performances I’ve seen. It’s disappointing in a semi-final not to have a shot on target, which a lot was made from. But I didn’t expect them to get a result against Liverpool.

“I’ve always said that the thing keeping Ange in the job was the first 10 games at the start of last season, which a lot of people are hanging their hats on, the fact they’re in all the cups and how well they’re doing in the Europa League.

“But this week, they’re out of the EFL Cup, and they could be out of the FA Cup on Sunday if they play like they did against Liverpool. The conversation about Ange’s future really starts to heat up next week. They’ve got no chance of getting Champions League football.”