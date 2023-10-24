‘It helps a lot’ – Tottenham star admits Postecoglou’s side have advantage in Premier League title race

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski has suggested that they have an advantage over their Premier League rivals ahead of this season’s race for the title.

Spurs – who have the best finisher in the Premier League – have enjoyed a dream start to the 2023/24 campaign under former Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The popular Australian has rejuvenated Tottenham during the early stages of this campaign and they are unbeaten in nine Premier League games.

The London outfit beat Fulham 2-0 on Monday night to move two points clear at the top of the table.

Tottenham are back in action on Friday night against Crystal Palace so they could be five points clear of their rivals ahead of the rest of this weekend’s fixtures.

They were expected to struggle following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich but they are now being backed by some to mount an unexpected title challenge.

Kulusevski thinks Tottenham will be boosted during the run-in as they are not competing in Europe this season.

“It does [help] for sure. You can feel the difference and hopefully, you will see it even more at the end of the season,” Kulusevski told Standard Sport.

“It helps a lot, honestly. Physically, I remember last season was very hard playing three games a week. You feel very tired in the warm-ups!

“Also, mentally, not having to travel to Spain or Italy to play games helps. You are at home, with your family, you have a good rest mentally, also.

“So it is a huge thing that we have and we have to take advantage of that this year.”

Kulusevski added: “It is early [for title talk], we will see what happens.

“Everything can change so we don’t need to talk about that but we must live for the day with a smile, train hard and not forget who we are. We must try to get better every day.

“It is not important what people say. The important thing is to work hard, be humble, listen to the coach and keep the smiles on faces. Then at the end of the season, we will see where we are.”

Kulusevski has also insisted that Tottenham’s players are “having fun” working with Postecoglou.

“You have got to have fun,” Kulusevski continued. “It is more important than everything, of course! You have got to have fun when you work and when you are playing. That is number one. Of course we are very disappointed with the second half but it was still very good to come away with three points.

“[When I played for] Atalanta Under-19s we had the same kind of feeling. We had very, very much fun. Every day was fantastic. We just played football every day. I now have that little feeling now.”

