Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to team-mate Son Heung-Min after saying all South Koreans “look the same”.

Bentancur has been criticised after making a racist joke when asked about Son during a recent appearance on Uruguayan TV.

“I apologise to you for what happened…”

After an interviewer asked Bentancur for Son’s short, the Tottenham midfielder said they should take the jersey from the cousin of South Korea star Son as “they all look the same”.

Bentancur has since apologised to Son over social media. He said: “Sony brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke!

“You know what I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!”

Son grabbed 17 goals and ten assists in his 36 appearances for Spurs across all competitions during the 2023/24 season but his future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce of late and he admits he “feels uncomfortable” with his “situation” at Tottenham.

“I have not had any exchanges with the club,” Son said.

“I don’t have anything to say at this point. I feel a little uncomfortable with the situation.

“I am going to keep doing my best for Tottenham. I still have terms left on my contract. Money is not important to me.

“The most important thing is to play in a league that I enjoy playing in. I have so much more I want to accomplish in the Premier League.”

Mourinho got the best out of Son when they worked together at Tottenham and the experienced manager is convinced that the forward “could play for the best teams” in the world.

“I don’t look at Son as a Korean player,” Mourinho said. “I look at Son as one of the best players in the world. Maybe Tottenham supporters aren’t going to be happy with what I’m going to say, it’s not disrespectful.

“He could win titles, he could play for the best teams. He could be playing in England for Man City, for Liverpool, for Chelsea. It could be abroad playing for one of the top teams.

“He has that modern mobility of the attacking players. He can play through the middle, from the sides, wide to coming inside.”

