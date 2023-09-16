£30m Tottenham star is Arsenal’s shock ‘chosen one’ as Arteta picks him to ‘replace’ Juve-linked star

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma as they look to replace Thomas Partey.

Spurs fended off competition to sign Bissouma from Brighton last year in a deal worth around £30m.

The centre-midfielder endured a nightmare debut season for Tottenham but he has enjoyed a brilliant start to this season under Ange Postecoglou.

His recent resurgence has seemingly attracted interest from Tottenham’s Premier League rivals as Arsenal are reportedly plotting an audacious raid on their local foes.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Bissouma is Arsenal’s ‘chosen one to replace Partey’.

Bissouma is described as Mikel Arteta’s ‘great favourite’ to reinforce Arsenal’s midfield and he wants the club’s hierarchy to ‘launch an offensive’ to snatch him from their rivals.

Manchester United and AC Milan are also mentioned in the report as potential destinations for Bissouma but Arsenal are ‘willing’ to make a ‘massive bid’ to sign the talented midfielder.

The Gunners were linked with Bissouma before he signed for Spurs but this should be taken with a huge pinch of salt as Daniel Levy is unlikely to let one of his best players join their North London rivals.

Arsenal may well be in the market for a new midfielder, though. Earlier this week, it was claimed that Juventus will look to replace Paul Pogba – who is set for a doping ban – with Partey.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has told TEAMtalk that he cannot see Partey leaving the club in January.

‘Juventus were definitely interested but I was always told that Partey did not want to leave Arsenal,” Watts told TEAMtalk.

‘Throughout all the Saudi links, even the Juventus links, I was always told he’d come to Arsenal to get into the Champions League and now they’re in it, he wanted to play for Arsenal in the Champions League.

‘He was desperate to do that. He wasn’t entertaining moving anywhere, despite all the rumours and speculation and I fully expect that he’ll continue with that stance now.

‘At the end of the season, he’d only have a year left on his deal and if a really good offer came in for him, he’ll be turning 31 next summer, it would make good business sense that they would consider it. He’s not a player that they are desperate to get out of the door by any means.

‘I cannot see January being a possibility. You’d be weakening your squad massively in the middle of the season. He was definitely on the Juventus list in the summer so I’m sure he’s still on that.

‘It doesn’t surprise me now Paul Pogba’s out that they’d be putting more focus into someone like Partey, but I cannot envisage any situation where Arsenal would consider letting him go halfway through the season.’

