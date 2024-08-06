According to reports, World Cup winner Cristian Romero could be ‘close to leaving’ Tottenham Hotspur this summer amid interest from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League after joining Spurs during the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season, Tottenham enjoyed an improved campaign following the arrival of head coach Ange Postecoglou and Romero impressed, scoring five goals in his 33 Premier League appearances.

Romero was a key player in the Argentina team that won the World Cup in 2022 and his performances have caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are reportedly considering a move for the centre-back.

The La Liga champions were initially expected to sign Leny Yoro on a free transfer in 2025 until Man Utd beat them in the race to sign the 18-year-old earlier this summer.

Following this blow, Real Madrid presumably remains in the market for a new centre-back and they are reportedly considering signing Romero.

According to a report in Spain, Tottenham ‘would sell’ Romero to Real Madrid, who are the ‘most determined’ club interested in the Argentina international.

It is boldly claimed that Romero ‘could be close to leaving’ amid interest from Real Madrid, who have been ‘surprised’ by the fee ‘requested’ by Tottenham.

‘Real Madrid has shown great interest in the defender and has already initiated contacts to learn about the conditions of his potential transfer. ‘With a contract valid until 2027, Tottenham has set an exit price that has surprised many: 150 million pounds, approximately 175 million euros at the current exchange rate. ‘Real Madrid seems to be the most determined to secure the services of the Argentine international. The high release clause imposed by Tottenham reflects the player’s importance in the club’s scheme and his long-term potential. ‘The amount requested by the English club is a clear indication of its desire to retain the defender unless an extremely tempting offer comes to the table. ‘For Real Madrid, acquiring Romero would be a significant addition to its defensive line, further strengthening a team that aims to stay at the top of European football. However, the high release price distances the Argentine from the Santiago Bernabéu.’

The final sentence of the latter report is perhaps the most important and this is backed up by Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul. He said: “Real Madrid were willing to make an offer for Romero in this transfer market and contacted Tottenham: they responded that they will not sell or negotiate him. He has a contract until 2026.”

Regarding incoming, Tottenham are being linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, but talkSPORT are reporting that that a sale is required for this deal to go through.