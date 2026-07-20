Cristian Romero has been backed as a good signing for Manchester United

Tottenham insider John Wenham has backed Cristian Romero as a “really good signing” for Manchester United, as he has rated his chances of the move.

Spurs are resigned to losing Romero this summer. They’ve signed Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke to cover for the exit of the Argentina centre-back.

Romero has been linked with some big clubs in recent months, United included.

Tottenham insider Wenham has backed the Red Devils’ signing of the defender.

He told Tottenham News: “I think you look at Man United and they must see how well him and Martinez play together at the back.

“I know there was an earlier link in the window out of Argentina which I took that as a pinch of salt at the time, it seemed to me like agent talk to try and encourage someone else to move for him.

“Actually thinking about it now he would be a really good signing for Man United.

“He would bring them some leadership and as partner with Martinez at the back like they do for their country, it would be a really good move, but I still think it will be probably Serie A where he returns to.

“I’ve noticed in the Italian league, suddenly out of nowhere, after a 10 year drought, are spending serious money.

“I’m seeing Roma putting down £39million for Crysencio Summerville, we’ve also seen AC Milan spend £62m on Goncalo Ramos from PSG.”

Romero and Martinez great together

In their careers so far, Romero and Martinez have played 29 games together, and have only ever lost three times.

They were the preferred centre-back partnership for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, and the only game they lost was the final, in which both players were subbed off, so can’t be held accountable.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed Tottenham know Romero is going to be leaving this summer, and though they’d like to earn £50million from his transfer, they’d be willing to accept closer to £40million for the right package.

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They state that there are four sides currently interested in the Argentine – Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

From Real’s point of view, they’d be more willing to go after Romero knowing that they wouldn’t have to pay the full £50million.

Spurs were also hopeful of having his future sorted by the start of pre-season, but with the World Cup having ended, that seems very unlikely.

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