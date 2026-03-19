Tottenham star decides to ‘flee’ as ‘closing in’ Euro giants ‘set to sign’ Spurs teammate in £17m deal

According to reports, an exodus from Spurs looks likely even if they survive in the Premier League as Inter Milan ‘close in’ on a transfer.

Tottenham‘s dire performances this season have made it abundantly clear that wholesale changes are required from top to bottom at the floundering club.

Thomas Frank was tasked with steadying the ship after Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic reign, but Spurs declined even further under the former Brentford boss and their situation has not improved since Igor Tudor took over.

Morale at Spurs has slightly improved after drawing at Liverpool and reducing their aggregate deficit by beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Wednesday, but this will be undone if they are beaten by relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

And no matter what happens as Spurs fight to avoid relegation, there will be a major squad overhaul in the summer.

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A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims loanee Randal Kolo Muani will be among those to leave, with the striker having already decided to ‘flee’ in the summer.

The report claims:

‘The striker does not plan to stay at Tottenham after the season ends, despite having had opportunities. A return to Paris Saint-Germain, where he never truly settled, is also not in his plans. ‘His roadmap is clear: to find a destination where he can regain his sense of accomplishment and feel important again within a competitive project.’

And goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also looks set to leave Spurs in the coming months, with the 29-year-old linked with Serie A giants Inter Milan.

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Vicario is among those who have underperformed this season, and Spurs could do with a more reliable shot-stopper between the sticks.

The north London outfit bought Vicario for around £17m in 2023 and a report from The Daily Mail claims Inter Milan are ‘set to sign’ him in a ‘surprise £17m deal’ as they are ‘closing in’ on securing his services.

The report explains: ‘The Italians have been searching for an alternative to Swiss No 1 Yann Sommer and sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London for meetings this week.

‘Ausilio is understood to have met with Vicario’s agent Valerio Giufridda ahead of the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and they are confident a deal can be done for a fee in the region of £17million.’

Former Italy and Inter Milan star Gianluca Pagliuca thinks a move to the Serie A giants for Vicario would be a great next step.

“He couldn’t make a better decision. If a team that’s just reached the Champions League final calls you, how can you say no?” he said.

“Now he’s had a bad season, he hasn’t performed as well as in his first year, but we’ve seen that the whole team has had problems, they changed coaches, then he was replaced in the Champions League, and whoever took his place has been disastrous.”

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