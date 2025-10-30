Tottenham star decides to ‘say yes’ to ‘sensational’ transfer as January deal hinges on two ‘key’ details

Spurs star Richarlison has reportedly ‘said yes’ to a ‘sensational return’ to Premier League rivals Everton, though this deal hinges on two ‘key’ factors.

Injuries and poor form have marred Richarlison during his time at Spurs and he was heavily linked with a potential exit in the summer.

A potential move to the Saudi Pro League has been consistently mooted in recent months, though he has been offered a lifeline by new Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank.

Richarlison started this season as Tottenham’s first-choice striker and he impressed for the north London outfit, grabbing three goals and two assists in his nine Premier League appearances.

Despite this, Richarlison remains linked with an exit and a report earlier this week claimed that Spurs plan to ‘accept an offer’ for the forward in January.

A possible move to the MLS has also been floated, while it has been suggested that he could return to Everton.

The Toffees are on the rise under David Moyes, though they are lacking in the striking department and will likely look to sign a new No.9 in January.

And according to our pals at TEAMtalk claims Richarlison has ‘said yes’ to Everton ahead of this winter transfer window, though this deal hinges on two ‘key’ conditions before a full ‘green light’ can be given.

Firstly, it depends on ‘what kind of deal Spurs would be willing to entertain’, with it also noted that ‘Tottenham will almost certainly only entertain letting Richarlison go if they sign a new striker of their own in January’.

Football Insider are also reporting that he has ‘opened the door to a sensational return to Everton’.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who remains ‘very well connected within the game’, claims Richarlison is “still very highly thought of at Everton”.

“I’m told Richarlison is still very highly thought of at Everton,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Personally, he never seems to command a place in the starting XI with any sort of certainty, he’s not consistent enough to be a regular number nine. But that’s a decision for the powers that be to decide, and if they look at him and think he would be an improvement on what they’ve got at the moment, they could make a move.

“Not being quite good enough to start every week for Tottenham doesn’t necessarily come into it, it’s about whether he’s an improvement for Everton.

“They want to sign a new striker, because the current two have not been good enough. Richarlison isn’t the only one they’re looking at, they will have a few options on their radar.

“In terms of his future at Tottenham, if he’s going to be in and out of the side and not getting consistent starts, he might have a few questions about his place in the team.

“Interest from teams like Everton, who could offer him more regular starts, could tempt him to make a move.

“If that is the case, he’ll speak to Frank and Tottenham about what his role is in their plans, and if he’s not going to be a regular starter, maybe he could move on. Then, it will just be about the price tag and whether Spurs will let him go.”