According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has made it clear that he ‘wants to quit’ amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Spurs invested around £60m to sign Richarlison from Premier League rivals Everton ahead of the 2023/23 campaign.

The 27-year-old was a consistent provider of goals and assists for Everton, but he’s struggled to live up to expectations at Tottenham as he’s drifted in and out of the team.

This season, the Brazil international has been severely hampered by injuries as he’s only made eight appearances in all competitions.

Richarlison made his return as a late substitute against Arsenal in midweek, but his future is in doubt amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou is the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so he could do with Richarlison returning to form in the coming weeks.

However, the forward could join our list of the 20 biggest January transfers if he leaves as Football Insider are claiming that he’s ‘told friends he wants to quit’ in a ‘bombshell’.

‘The 27-year-old has his eyes set on a mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League, where there has been long-standing interest in a potential transfer. ‘No deal is close but Richarlison has made up his mind to leave Tottenham, who paid Everton a reported £60million for his signature in 2022. ‘It is believed the Brazil international has become fed up with his second-string status under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.’

Spurs have failed to live up to expectations under Postecoglou this season as they sit 14th in the Premier League.

The North London outfit have been impacted by injuries more than most, though.

This is particularly the case at centre-back as Postecoglou has been without Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for much of this season.

Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin have filled in, but another report from Football Insider has ‘backed’ Spurs to ‘agree a late deal’ to land PSG defender Milan Skriniar.