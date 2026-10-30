Tottenham star makes huge transfer admission as he chooses between Real Madrid, Barcelona – ‘big dream’

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has admitted that he wants a move to La Liga amid interest from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Porro was a key player for Spain as they won the World Cup in the summer, and he has been heavily linked with an exit from Tottenham in recent months.

In June, the talented right-back penned a contract extension until 2031, but his future at Tottenham is still in doubt.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mooted as possible destinations for Porro, and a recent report from Football Insider claimed he would be ‘flattered’ by interest from these clubs.

‘The pair of La Liga giants have both got their eyes fixed firmly on the 27-year-old at the moment after he won the World Cup with Spain in the summer. Porro is understood to be “flattered” by the interest from the duo, while the chance to move back to his homeland is understood to appeal to him. ‘Sources say that at this stage of his career, the defender is keen to play at the highest possible level and compete for honours, something he no longer feels is achievable with Spurs.’

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Another report claimed Porro has decided to favour Barcelona over Real Madrid, though a move to either club cannot be ruled out.

Pedro Porro breaks silence on exit links

Now, Porro has tried to clarify his situation, but he has admitted that his “big dream” is to return to playing in Spain at some point.

“I finalised my renewal before the World Cup to be at ease during the tournament, because that greatly influences performance,” Porro told Cadena Ser.

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“Afterwards, they gave me a great tribute; I feel very loved, and that’s very important to me. They’ve given me a good contract, although if I had waited until after the World Cup, I would have gotten more.

“There were rumours, but I was focused on doing well for my country. If there’s real interest, they call you directly, and that didn’t happen. There were clubs that enquired about my situation, but there wasn’t any real interest.

“I didn’t want to listen too much. Tottenham probably asked for a lot of money for me because they value me as one of the best.

“Obviously, I’d love to return to Spain someday. It’s my country, and I like the league.

“Right now, it would be very unfair to talk about anything other than my club because I’m under contract, but obviously, I’d love to go back to Spain; it’s a big dream of mine.”

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