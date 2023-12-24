Tottenham star named ‘the best so far’ as Richards feels he’s alongside Liverpool icon

Micah Richards has named Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the “best keeper so far this season” along with Liverpool icon Alisson Becker.

The fortunes of Spurs have been flipped massively since last season. Indeed, they finished eighth last term in one of their worst campaigns in recent history.

After 10 games this season, they were top of the league. While there’s been a slip of late, that can be put down to injuries, particularly those of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison in the same game.

Alongside that pair, goalkeeper Vicario has been one of the most influential players in the Tottenham side. According to Richards, he’s been the best goalkeeper in the league this term alongside Liverpool icon Alisson.

“He has been brilliant. I think he has been the best keeper so far, along with Alisson,” Richards said on Match of the Day.

That matches up with F365’s goalkeeper ratings for the season, with Vicario top and Alisson second.

In the last three games, Vicario has conceded just twice, and that’s without one of his best defenders, Van de Ven, in the backline in front of him.

But with the Dutchman back in training in the next couple of weeks, as he has said himself, reported by Rob Maul, the Spurs defence could be even stronger, and Vicario might be made to look even better.

Van de Ven himself was named an “outstanding signing” by Martin Keown when he got injured, with the former Arsenal man stating the defender’s partnership with Cristian Romero was “one of the best in the Premier League.”

As well as the praise for the side’s defensive assets, Maddison was named “the most influential player” in the league before his injury, by Jamie Carragher.

It’s high praise for Postecoglou given he signed all three players in his first window at Spurs, and shows that when they’re all back in the same side, they could be a very competitive outfit, as they were at the start of the season.

READ MORE: Manchester United slide even further in the only Premier League table that matters