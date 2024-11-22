According to reports, one Tottenham Hotspur star has been ‘ostracised’ by head coach Ange Postecoglou and finds himself in a ‘dramatic situation’.

Postecoglou has cut a frustrated figure as Spurs have been infuriatingly inconsistent at the start of this campaign.

Tottenham have five wins, one draw and five defeats in their eleven Premier League matches as they are tenth in the table.

The North London outfit look to return to winning ways on Saturday evening as they face Manchester City at the Etihad after their disappointing 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town before the international break.

Left-back Sergio Reguilon is unlikely to be involved in the game as a report in Spain claims he’s been ‘ostracised’ by Postecoglou.

READ: Big Weekend: Man City v Tottenham, Ruben Amorim, Liverpool, Cole Palmer, Napoli, Coventry



The 27-year-old is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season and has not even been named on the bench. He hasn’t been given an opportunity in cup competitions either as the only time he’s been named in Postecoglou’s squad was for their Carabao Cup third round win against Coventry City.

Reguilon is out of contract at the end of this season and is expected to leave Tottenham at some point in 2025.

The report in Spain deems his recent career trajectory as ‘volatile’ as he finds himself in a ‘dramatic situation’.

It is claimed that Reguilon’s situation is ‘strange’ given Tottenham’s lack of options at left-back and with him at risk of having a ‘blank season’, he plans to ‘find a way out’ in January.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Man City v Spurs – The CRISIS derby

👉 It’s been a tough season so far for the Main Character Managers; can Amorim turn the tide?

👉 Postecoglou reveals crucial Tottenham injury ‘doubt’ ahead of their clash with Man City

Earlier this month, a report from Football Insider claimed Tottenham boss Postecoglou has had a ‘fall out’ with four ‘upset’ players.

‘Italy internationals Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario – as well as ex-Serie A stars Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero – are believed to have been among those who have been upset by Postecoglou. ‘Sources say his straight talking in public and behind the scenes has had a negative reaction in the dressing room and has sewn the discord at the heart of the team’s wild swings in form. ‘Pressure will now intensify on Postecoglou following the international break, with Tottenham set to face Man City next week (23 November). ‘Senior Spurs sources have told Football Insider that the next month is pivotal to his future in north London, with an improvement required to cement his medium-term future at the club.’

Paul Merson has backed Man City to beat Tottenham this weekend, but he’s admitted that he “wouldn’t be shocked” if Postecoglou’s side “get a result”.

“If someone would have said to me at the start of the season that Manchester City would lose four games in a row, I would have said never in a million years! Yet, here we are. It doesn’t get any easier for them this weekend, Tottenham are a tough opponent,” Merson said.

“But then again, Tottenham are Spursy. Who would have thought they would get beat by Ipswich? Still, it wouldn’t shock me if Spurs get a result here, simply because Manchester City have not been Manchester City for a while now.”