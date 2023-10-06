Tottenham star ‘reaches verbal agreement to join new club’ as ‘green light’ is given

Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic has decided to leave the Premier League club in January for Hadjuk Split, according to reports.

The Croatia international moved to Tottenham on a free transfer at the beginning of last season to reunite with Antonio Conte, who was his manager at Inter Milan.

Perisic, who is the fifth Croatian to ever play for Spurs, managed 44 appearances for the Premier League side last season in all competitions as Tottenham had a season to forget, finishing eighth in the league.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Perisic has become a bit-part player with all five of his Premier League appearances this season coming off the bench.

And the 34-year-old recently suffered an ACL knee injury that will now keep him out for a big chunk of the new campaign and may never play for Tottenham again.

Football Insider claim that Perisic ‘reaches verbal agreement to join new club’ and that ‘with his contract expiring next summer, he is not expected to play for Spurs again and has instead been given the green light to return to his homeland’.

The report adds: ‘It is believed that Tottenham are willing to grant Perisic a move in January and a switch to Split for Perisic was discussed while negotiating a deal for Spurs’ newest recruit, Luka Vuskovic.’

Perisic is ‘keen to see out his career in Croatia’ with ‘discussions are advancing over a move to Split and he already has an agreement with the club’.

And it is understood that Tottenham ‘will not stand in the way of the player’ who would find it difficult to force his way into Postecoglou’s side again before the end of the season.

Perisic’s friend and Croatian physio, Ivan Porobija, has been discussing rumours of a move to Hadjuk Split and the Tottenham man’s injury.

Porobija told Sportske Novosti: “We were alone, we talked for a while. Hajduk? We didn’t discuss any topics of the future, because Ivan is exclusively focused on recovery.

“Where that recovery will take place, Perisic will decide in cooperation with Tottenham, but the most important thing is that the doctors predict a successful recovery. This is the news that pleases everyone the most.”

There have been rumours that Tottenham and other Premier League clubs are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window and ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha thinks he could be a success at Spurs.

Speaking of interest from Tottenham, Saha told Betfred: “Ivan can adapt to any team. He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself.

“He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is. Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club.

“Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from. Tottenham also definitely need another striker because the combination between Son Heung-min and Richarlison isn’t working too well at present, so that’s another possible move for Ivan.

“All we know is that a lot of teams will be interested in signing him in January and I’m sure he would be a key player at a big club rather than just being another member of the squad.”