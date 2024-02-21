Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea star Son Heung-Min has asked supporters to “forgive” Lee Kang-In after they had a bust-up on international duty.

Son featured for South Korea at the Asian Cup earlier this year. His side reached the semi-final stage of the competition but a 2-0 loss to Jordan denied them a spot in the final.

Following South Korea’s exit from the competition, it emerged that Son dislocated his finger during a heated bust-up with PSG midfielder Lee.

Lee later denied throwing a punch at the Spurs star but he apologised for his actions. The PSG man has also visited Son in hospital and the Premier League attacker recently indicated that he “will take special care” so his South Korea team-mate “can grow into a better person and player”.

“To prevent Kang-in from such wrong behaviour again, all of our players, as seniors of the national team, will take special care from his side so that he can grow into a better person and player,” the Tottenham star stated via Instagram.

“When I was younger, I made my share of mistakes. And I think I am where I am in my career today thanks to the advice and guidance from good veterans whenever that happened.”

Lee has since admitted that he “deeply regrets” his row with Son as he “never should have” done it.

“That day, I did something I should never have done at dinner. I deeply regret it,” Lee said on Wednesday.

“I promised to have a more proper attitude and courtesy when dealing with my seniors and colleagues. I would like to thank them once again for accepting and embracing my apology.”

He added: “I knew in my head how important this tournament was to Son, but I didn’t show that with my behaviour. And I think that’s where all the problems began.”

In response, Son said: “Lee has done sincere soul-searching about his actions and offered a sincere apology to all the players on the national team, including myself.

“Since that incident, Lee has gone through a very difficult time. Please forgive him just once more with a generous heart.”

