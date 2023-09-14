Tottenham star told he’s ’10 times’ better than Liverpool defender Van Dijk – ‘he is extraordinary’

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has been told that he is “10 times” better than Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history as he’s enjoyed a brilliant spell at Liverpool.

The Dutchman has helped Liverpool win the Premier League and Champions League in recent years but he has endured a gradual decline over the past couple of seasons.

It’s even been claimed that Van Dijk has not been the same player since Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford put in a “leg-breaking” challenge on the defender in 2020.

Romero meanwhile has been quick to make a positive impact for Tottenham following his move from Serie A outfit Atalanta in 2021.

The defender became a World Cup winner last year and ex-Argentina midfielder Jorge Burruchaga thinks he is already way better than Van Dijk.

“They say Van Dijk and tell me he is the best defender in the world. Romero is 10 times more,” Burruchaga told Radio La Red.

“If you look at the best defenders, they are not fast. And Cuti [Romero] has balance and speed. He’s extraordinary.”

Tottenham have been a surprise package at the start of this season and new boss Ange Postecoglou has got them playing great football. Romero thinks the club will “achieve great things” with the ex-Celtic boss at the helm.

“He’s a coach that works perfectly for Tottenham, he’s brought a lot of new hope,” Romero told the Evening Standard.

“It might take a while, but I think what he’s doing is fantastic. He’s putting together a great group and creating a really good atmosphere. It’s only been two or three months, but all of the team are behind him. It’s always positive to have a coach who wants to assume responsibility, and the club needed this new energy.

“It’s not like someone new comes in and [suddenly] you’re winning. It’s a process. A process requires time and it’s not easy to win trophies, but that’s what the coach wants and that’s what we want.

“I think if the club continues in this direction with this coach we’re going to achieve great things.”

He added: “From day one, [Postecoglou] asked us to be a family. It’s not just 25 players. I’m talking about the staff, the club, everyone from the president to the youngest player, we all have to go together in the same direction. It really is the only way we can achieve great things.

“Our fans were fantastic against Manchester United. We have to thank them, but I hope they can remain with us even if we hit a rocky patch.”

