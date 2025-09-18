Tottenham have been told they have a player like Jude Bellingham

A Tottenham midfielder has been likened to Jude Bellingham, while one of his new team-mates has revealed his shock at what he has learned about him.

Spurs are missing some good players but are still in a very good spot. After finishing 17th in last season’s Premier League, they are currently third, winning three out of four games.

They also won their Champions League opener on their return to the competition after winning last season’s Europa League.

They are doing so without star midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who are both sidelined with injury.

That has perhaps given more opportunity to 19-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who has started three out of six games so far this term.

He scored and assisted in the 3-0 Premier League victory over West Ham, before assisting the only goal in the 1-0 Champions League victory over Villarreal.

His good performances have roused former Tottenham man David Bentley, who compared the midfielder to superstar Real Madrid man Bellingham.

“But he’s a great player, so positive on the ball. And if you’ve got a player like that in your team, making them forward runs. He’s like, you know, that Bellingham type, sort of running forward, that strong with the ball,” Bentley said on talkSPORT.

“And his head never goes down. He makes mistakes. And he seems like a player that can brush off mistakes easily. And to have a player like that in your team, it certainly sets that tempo.”

Meanwhile, Bergvall’s new Tottenham team-mate, Palhinha, has described his surprise at finding out Bergvall’s age, as he feels he’s progressing very well in the game.

He told Hayters TV: “He’s a top player as well, he is one of the young talents we have, he’s improving a lot, growing up a lot.

“Two or three days ago, I just found out that he’s 19 years old, because I thought that he was older, but it means a lot.

“These young players will not just help in the future but also in the present. I’m really happy to play with him.”

The victory over West Ham is the only game Bergvall and Palhinha have started together this season, but given it was a 3-0 win, the partnership might well continue and thrive beyond this point.

