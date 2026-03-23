Tottenham star ‘wants’ Barcelona move as staggering drop in asking price emerges

Tottenham attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is looking to make a return to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Netherlands international has been a standout player at times for Spurs this season despite their struggles in the Premier League.

Simons has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season but Tottenham have been struggling in the Premier League and are now mired in a relegation battle.

Their 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday leaves Tottenham two points adrift of Vitor Pereira’s side, who occupy 16th, and Spurs are one above 18th-placed West Ham.

Potential relegation would lead to a mass exodus of players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the summer and there has already been speculation linking a number of their players with moves away.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Simons, who signed in the summer for €60m from RB Leipzig, ‘wants’ to return to Barcelona, where he spent nine years in the academy before moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Pereira, pre-break Spurs, Everton, Liverpool, £748.4m Chelsea

The move to the Premier League has failed to live up to Simons’ expectations and now Tottenham’s terrible form has him choosing to ‘reconsider his future’.

The report add on a potential move from Tottenham to Barcelona: ‘The operation wouldn’t be easy, but it is feasible. The player’s entourage places the asking price at around €40million , a significant but manageable sum if the Catalan club decides to pursue his return. Barça values ​​his talent, his familiarity with the club, and his potential for growth, although the current financial situation requires careful consideration of every move.

The report continues: ‘The key lies in the player’s own desire. Xavi Simons wants to return and would be willing to facilitate the move, aware that his current situation isn’t allowing him to take the final step. Barça, for its part, is considering the move cautiously, knowing that the summer will be long and that there will be other priorities.’

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Ahead of Tottenham’s humiliating home defeat to Nottingham Forest, Arsenal legend Paul Merson praised Simons for his performance in their 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, which ultimately led to them getting knocked out of the Champions League.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Tottenham were decent against Liverpool and played well in the second leg at home to Atletico. Spurs controlled that game well and were not cut open at the back like in the past.

“Xavi Simons worked hard and did well in the last game. Archie Gray was excellent too. Tottenham need these players to carry that form into this weekend because this is such a huge game coming up.”