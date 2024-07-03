Tottenham star ‘will pack his bags’ in Man Utd or PL move as another player gives exit ‘mandate’ to agents

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon ‘will’ leave Spurs in the summer transfer window with a move to Man Utd or another Premier League club likely, according to reports.

Spurs are looking to build on a positive first season under Ange Posteocoglou, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and narrowly miss out on Champions League football.

Tottenham fans are now much happier with the style of play under the Australian and there’s a feeling that they could be even more successful next season with a sprinkling of quality signings.

However, they could still move on some players to free up more wages and transfer funds for new signings with Reguilon one of those players who could depart.

Reguilon performed well in the second half of last season on loan at Brentford but the Bees did not negotiate a future fee clause and the Spaniard returned to Tottenham at the end of the campaign.

Reports in Spain claim that Reguilon ‘will pack his bags this summer’ but that his ‘future lies in the Premier League’ as Man Utd and West Ham have ‘once again shown interest’.

The report adds that ‘the elite of the Premier League’ are waiting for Reguilon – who spent the first half of last season on loan at Man Utd – ‘with open arms’.

Another full-back could also be on his way out of Spurs with claims in Italy that Emerson Royal has given his agents a ‘mandate’ to seal his exit from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

It is understood that Royal wants a move to Serie A giants AC Milan with interest from Spanish side Villarreal put on the back-burner amid interest from the Rossoneri.

Tottenham currently ‘have their accounts in order’ and are not willing to budge from their €25m asking price for the Brazilian, while Milan are wanting to spend just €17m.

The report adds that there is a feeling a deal can be struck for around €20m but it will require ‘strong mediation work’ from Royal’s agents and intermediaries.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing Rennes youngster Desire Doue this summer.

Romano said on his Playback: “It’s true that Tottenham have a genuine interest in this boy. This is not something new. I mean, the interest is there and he is one of the players appreciated by the Tottenham board.

“Doue is one of the best talents in his position, and he is on the list of several clubs and the list of Tottenham.

“First of all, Tottenham have signed Archie Gray and that is a wonderful signing for Tottenham. But it’s also true that Desire Doue is another player they are considering. Internally, they already expressed their interest to the agents of the player, so Doue is one to watch for Tottenham – but not only for Tottenham, as several clubs are following this boy.”