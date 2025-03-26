Tottenham star Cristian Romero is being linked with a high-profile exit this summer, with Atletico Madrid leading the charge.

Romero, 26, is a World Cup winner and the starting centre-back for the world champions and has played 115 games for Spurs since joining in 2022.

Alongside Micky van den Ven, the duo have formed a strong partnership that, when fit, has been fundamental to the club’s form. However, regular injuries have derailed that and resulted in the type of form we are currently seeing this year.

Sky Sports claim that the Spanish giants are all in on a potential move, and all signs point towards an exit for the ex-Atalanta defender who has two years left on his current deal.

Journalist Matteo Moretto claims that the Argentine is ‘willing to do everything’ to leave the club this summer, who is likely frustrated by the club’s regression this season after losing 15 league games.

FourFourTwo understands that Spurs could start the bidding at a whopping €95m, which would constitute a strong profit on the £42.5million spent to acquire him.

With both Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta in the twilight of their careers at 36 and 35 respectively, a new defender in his prime would galvanise this strong Atletico side under Diego Simeone that are currently challenging for the title.

Clement Lenglet is also on loan and will likely return to Barcelona in the summer and Robin Le Normand and Jose Gimenez could be improved on with the addition of Romero.

If he did opt to join then there would be no better manager to link up than the fiery and passionate Simeone who would champion his aggressive style.

However, he would have to manage his aggression, given he has been sent off seven times in his career, with five coming by way of a second yellow card and two being straight red offences. Nevertheless, it would be incredible fun to watch.

Replacing Romero with Premier League quality

Given that Romero is a high-value asset with his age, international status and quality, they could easily reinvest that into their defence with Premier League quality. Namely, Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace, whose deal expires next summer.

However, they are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and others, given his experience and clear improvements at the top level over recent seasons.

They’ve also been linked with other defensive recruitments, including Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has impressed at left-back in recent years, but with Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence covering in those roles, it isn’t exactly a priority.