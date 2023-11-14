Tottenham star’s agent reveals Postecoglou’s side beat three European giants to sign £21m man

According to Destiny Udogie’s agent, the Tottenham Hotspur star attracted interest from three European giants before he joined the Premier League outfit.

The 20-year-old joined Spurs during last year’s summer transfer window from Serie A outfit Udinese. They paid an initial fee of around £15m to sign him and this fee could rise to £21m with add-ons.

Udogie spent last season on loan with Udinese before returning to Spurs ahead of this season.

The left-back has played a huge part in Ange Postecoglou‘s rebuild of the Premier League outfit as he has grabbed two assists in his ten matches for Tottenham.

His recent form for Spurs earned him his senior debut for Italy and the 20-year-old is one of the standout young defenders in the Premier League.

His agent – Stefano Antonelli – has revealed that “everyone” including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan “liked” Udogie prior to his move to Spurs.

“If there is a limit that Italian clubs still cannot overcome today, it is the courage to invest (in young players),” Antonelli said in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“I invite anyone and challenge them to tell me which Italian club didn’t want Udogie. They all wanted him. The only one who accelerated the deal was (Udinese owner) Gino Pozzo. He bought him for 2.8 million euros and sold him after ten months for 26 million euros.

“Now, with what he is doing, he doesn’t have a defined price. But we spoke with Juventus, with Milan, with Inter. Everyone liked Destiny. Everyone wanted him but, at that moment, there wasn’t the impetus to do the deal.

“We don’t invest in Italians (in Serie A).”

In a recent interview, Postecoglou revealed Udogie’s “outstanding attributes” caught his attention ahead of this season.

“When I got the role I had a look at all the players who were out on loan last year and Destiny was one. I really liked his profile,” Postecoglou said.

“Physically he’s got outstanding attributes but he obviously played a different style of football in terms of a lot of times he was used as an attacking wing-back.

“He made a real impact in a tough league as a young man. Serie A is a tough league. He handled himself really well and it was one of those where as soon as we got him in I could see that he wants to improve every day.

“He’s got outstanding attributes and for a 20-year-old he’s already had some really big challenges defensively and he’s handled himself so well. When he has the ball and he runs forward he looks exciting. I’m really pleased to have him in the group.”