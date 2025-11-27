Thomas Frank doesn’t have the “character” or “the balls” to “control the dressing room” at Tottenham and is doomed to fail, according to a former Spurs player.

A 4-1 thumping a the hands of bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday has ramped up the pressure on Frank, who was already feeling the heat having only taken charge in the summer on the back of a similarly insipid display against Chelsea.

A 5-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain hasn’t helped his cause as large swathes of Spurs fans are calling for his head having quickly grown tired of his style of football.

And former Spurs defender Ramon Vega, who spent four years at the club, argues that Frank is making “the players very insecure” by changing his team, making it very hard for them to “respect” him.

“He is changing his mind every two seconds,” Vega told talkSPORT.

“One thing with Ange, whatever you criticise him, he might be limited in his own way, but he had the balls. He stuck to his guns. He did what he wanted.

“The players need this kind of certainty in the dressing room. That’s why I think when Ange was winning the Europa League with the young boys, 80 per cent of the season was with the young boys [due to injuries], the dressing room was sticking to him. And you can see that.

“I’m not sure this dressing room is starting to respect Frank because he’s changing how they play. They don’t know where to go, what to do. They haven’t got a strategically stable place to go.

“And the dressing room, as a player, when you know what the coach wants and he’s doing it week in, week out, the mentality is there, then the team starts to play well.

“But if you’re changing every five minutes, you really, really make the players very insecure. They don’t know where to go. And you can see that in these two games.”

Vega added: “If he doesn’t control the dressing room, he can be as good as he wants, as nice as he is, but he hasn’t got the balls.

“I don’t see Frank as suitable for this because I don’t think he has the balls. He hasn’t got a character to do this.”

Frank himself took plenty of positives from the defeat in Paris ahead of the visit of Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

“I’m pleased with the performance. It was the reaction I wanted from the players, from the team,” Frank insisted.

“We’ve been working very hard on that, the players, the staff, me, to make sure that we responded well and bounced back because that’s crucial after a bad performance.

“Today I saw more identity of the team I want to create, we want to create.

“Much more character, personality, aggressiveness. Three words you need to have in any team no matter how you want to do, how you want to play, whatever formation, whatever. Today we saw it, that I’m pleased with.

“Of course, I think it was a performance that was up there where we could get something out of the game, a draw or a win. So, that’s a little frustrating thing that we conceded some goals.

“But something to build on. Strikers scoring two goals. The whole team, I think, all performed well.

“Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, positive. When we played against a decent team where they have one Ballon d’Or winner (Ousmane Dembele) and I think the next one is playing in midfield. Vitinha. Wow, what a player.”