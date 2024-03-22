Tottenham to start negotiations ‘in the next few weeks’ for forward signing ‘driven by’ Dragusin

Tottenham will begin talks ‘in the next few weeks’ over a deal to bring Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson to north London, according to reports.

Spurs are gradually building a team that could challenge for the Premier League title over the next few years if they keep making good additions.

Tottenham to go back to Genoa for another player

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy had a very good summer with Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson all arriving, while Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro made their successful loan moves into permanent deals.

With more hits than misses in the summer transfer window, Tottenham dipped into the January transfer market too with the additions of Radu Dragusin from Genoa for around €30m, while former Chelsea forward Timo Werner arrived on loan from RB Leipzig.

And Tottenham are keen to strengthen once again in the coming summer transfer window with the latest speculation linking them to Genoa forward Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has contributed 12 goals and three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side this season and 26-year-old has Spurs interested in his talents.

And now Italian publication Quotidiano Sportivo insists that Tottenham ‘are looking at the Icelandic with great interest’ and that negotiations ‘could start in the next few weeks’.

The report adds that talks could be ‘driven by the winter ones that brought Dragusin from Genoa to the English capital’ with the Italian market becoming ‘increasingly attractive’ for Premier League clubs.

As well as new signings like Maddison and Van de Ven, another player who has caught the eye this season is Pape Matar Sarr with former Spurs defender Gallas insisting that the midfielder is blossoming into a world-class talent.

Gallas told Genting Casino: “There is one player that I must speak about in this game and that is Pape Sarr. The ball that he delivered for James Maddison’s goal was absolutely incredible. It was perfect. Oh my god!

“People think that sometimes it’s easy to do that, but if you look at it again, that cross was absolutely perfect. He put the ball between the two centre backs and to do it with that speed, wow! It was magnificent. That was a world-class delivery.

Gallas: Sarr has the energy to do everything on the pitch

“Sarr is really starting to blossom as a football player. Everything about his performance and his role in that first goal was brilliant. He’s a player that has the energy to do everything on the pitch. Offensively, defensively, technically.

“He always makes the right decision, and he plays with a good tempo. He might not get the headlines that some of Tottenham’s players get, but people who understand football know how important Sarr is to Tottenham.

“His football is great to watch and he has formed a great partnership with Bissouma in the middle that enables Maddison to play further up the pitch. Maddison has the freedom to express himself because he knows that behind him, he has two players that are very good.”