Tottenham have been told not to let Djed Spence go for under £50million

Tottenham have been told by former scout Bryan King that they’d be “stupid” to let Djed Spence leave for under £50million amid interest from a few clubs.

Spence has been a useful asset for England in their quest for World Cup glory. His ability to play on both sides has stood him in good stead, with the Tottenham man particularly effective off the bench as a left-back in the quarter-final against Norway.

He often played in the position at club level last season, but the signing of Andy Robertson has thrown his future up in the air, with Destiny Udogie already in the squad.

There’s speculation over Spence’s exit from Tottenham, and former club scout King feels it can’t happen unless they’re paid £50million.

King told Football Insider: “I think he’s done well every time he’s played for England. They’d be foolish to let him go for £25m, that is for sure.

“You wouldn’t let him go for £25m. You wouldn’t even start thinking about letting him go for under £50m. We’re talking about a young, current England international. It’s a situation where Tottenham would be stupid to let him go.”

Recent reports have suggested Spence will be available for £40million, but King doesn’t feel that’s enough, and some of the transfers made this summer suggest there’s a precedent for that.

READ: The last five times every Premier League club has broken their transfer record

Spence has no place at Tottenham

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Spence has been informed he’s not part of new boss Roberto De Zerbi’s long-term plans, and therefore can leave the club.

Amid that stance, Inter Milan have opened talks with the representatives of the defender over his signing.

It’s not clear if there’s been any further progress, but they are the side who have put the wheels in motion for a transfer.

That puts them in a good spot to land Spence currently, and it’s believed the defender is open to a move to the Italian giants given Tottenham don’t want to keep him.

There are, though, other clubs in pursuit of the Englishman. Everton interest has been evident in recent weeks, while Newcastle and even Liverpool are said to be keeping an eye on developments for him.

The speed with which Inter can get things done might be relevant, then, as some of the other clubs in pursuit could firm up their interest in Spence.

READ MORE: Portugal forward in Tottenham sights agrees to big-money Saudi transfer instead