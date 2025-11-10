According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have lodged a ‘surprise offer’ as they look to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs were very active in this summer’s transfer market as they strengthened their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani, Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha were among their most notable additions as they have built a far stronger squad than the one they had last season.

This business has helped Thomas Frank‘s side make a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign as they are among the clubs in contention to qualify for Europe ahead of next season.

Still, Tottenham are weak in some positions and they certainly need to strengthen in attacking areas in the coming months.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Villa, Konate, Soucek, Newcastle, Brentford, Ugarte, Frank and more



Spurs are already being linked with several potential targets ahead of the winter transfer window, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo among their options.

It looks increasingly likely that Rodrygo will leave Real Madrid next year as he has fallen in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival and could move to the Premier League.

It has been reported that Chelsea are in ‘direct contact’ over signing Rodrygo, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid have ‘received a surprise £70m offer’ from Spurs for the Brazil international.

The report adds:

‘Those close to Real Madrid are closely watching how the 24-year-old has played just 25% of the minutes this season and has only started 18% of the matches. This situation has raised concerns: a player with his talent and track record cannot be left out indefinitely. ‘Tottenham, for their part, have expressed clear interest in Rodrygo and would be willing to pay the €80 million fee to make him a key figure in their attacking system. The London club want the Brazilian to form a partnership with James Maddison and Xavi Simons.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim blushes spared by De Ligt as Frank outclasses Man Utd boss from the touchline

👉 ‘Will he never learn?’ – Keys slams ‘over-excited’ Spurs banter magnet after Man Utd gaffe

👉 Tottenham told ‘horrific’ player is their ‘weakness’ after Spurs are held by Manchester United



Rodrygo could potentially fill the void left by Richarlison, who is being heavily linked with an exit ahead of January.

Richarlison took his shirt off to wildly celebrate scoring Tottenham’s second goal at the weekend, though he was made to look stupid by Matthijs de Ligt’s last-gasp equaliser.

Gary Lineker has hit out at the “daft” Spurs forward.

“Richarlison thought he’d won the game for Tottenham, didn’t he?” Lineker on The Rest is Football.

“Ripping off his shirt and then obviously they get extra time for that and then they [United] score in that extra time. I think it’s a stupid law to get a yellow card and obviously if it happens in injury time you get extended injury time.

“But also, even though it’s a silly law, you know what it is, and I just don’t understand why [he did it]. I know you can get over excited, but you can get over excited by doing something else other than rip your bloody shirt off!

“It’s a bit daft but I get it. It’s a big goal for him and he thought at the time he’d won the game. But honestly… footballers, glad I wasn’t one!”