According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a ‘massive offer’ as they look to ‘steal a gem’ from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

On Thursday, the major overhaul at Spurs continued as the Premier League outfit announced Daniel Levy has stepped down from his role as Executive Chairman after spending 25 years at the club.

Subsequent reports have stated that the north London outfit have decided to part ways with Levy to boost their chances of having more consistent on-field success and could be more ambitious in the transfer market in the next few transfer windows.

In the summer, Tottenham had a mixed transfer window as they missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapie and Savinho, though they signed Randal Kolo Muani, Joao Pahlinha and Mohammed Kudus.

Spurs tried to force through a move for Savinho in the final few days of the summer window and made an audacious swoop for the Man City star after missing out on Eze.

Savinho missed the start of this season due to injury, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola making it clear that he wants to keep the winger for “many, many years”.

“If Tottenham, or any other club, wants a player, you should call the club, right? It’s the same like we do,” Guardiola told a news conference last month.

“The only thing I’m concerned about today is that Savinho will be with us all the season, and hopefully for many, many years.

“Because at 21-years-old with the potential he has, playing a lot of minutes, he has to improve in final decisions, he’s an extraordinary player.

“But at the end, as always, the desire of the player prevails above everything, and after that there has to be an agreement with the club. If you don’t make an agreement, the player will be here.”

Despite this, a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Spurs are ‘back in the game with a massive offer’ for Savinho.

