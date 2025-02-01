Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to offload a couple of pricey talents before the January transfer window closes as they need to raise funds for a huge rebuild.

United’s dire start to the 2024/25 season has opened the door for pretty much their entire squad to leave if they receive a suitable offer and Garnacho is arguably the most likely to leave.

Garnacho would be a pure profit sale and he has attracted interest from Napoli and Chelsea this month.

This saga has taken a new twist, though. According to The Daily Mail, Spurs have ‘made a shock enquiry’ for Garnacho after Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel rejected them.

The report explains:

‘United have been willing to sell for around £60million amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli. ‘It is unclear whether Garnacho would consider the move to Tottenham at this stage. ‘Spurs’ initial enquiry around the Argentine winger was around a loan deal, and the north London outfit have a long-standing, strong interest in Garnacho, though talks have still to progress. ‘Spurs’ late move for the Argentine winger comes just hours after a move for Bayern winger Tel broke down. The north Londoners had reached a £50m agreement with Bayern over the player, leaving talks between Tel and his agent as the final hurdle to get a deal over the line.’

